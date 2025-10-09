Draganfly Inc: Draganfly Announces Strategic Defense Partnership with Defense Prime Global Ordnance

Synergistic Alliance to Advance UAS Solutions for U.S. Defense and Allied Markets

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems today announced that it has executed a formal agreement with Global Ordnance, a U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) prime contractor, whereby Global Ordnance will serve as a U.S. defense partner for Draganfly's line of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related solutions.

Under the agreement, Draganfly and Global Ordnance will collaborate to accelerate U.S. defense adoption of Draganfly platforms, embed manufacturing and responsive supply chain support, and integrate mission-specific capabilities tailored to U.S. and allied defense applications.

This partnership marks a significant step toward delivering sovereign, mission-ready drone systems to U.S. defense and security markets, harnessing the strengths of both companies to meet evolving operational requirements.

Global Ordnance is headquartered in Sarasota and Tampa, Florida, with subsidiaries Global Military Products and Mountain Horse, LLC. The company supplies the U.S. and allied armed forces with defense and security solutions, logistics support, program management, and tactical hardware.

Draganfly is a long-standing UAS and autonomous systems developer with multiple defense and public safety customers. Its Commander 3XL and Flex FPV drones have been adopted by branches of the U.S. Department of Defense and other international defense organizations, positioning Draganfly as a key player in defense modernization and sovereign supply initiatives.

The partnership leverages Global Ordnance's extensive defense contracting and logistics expertise with Draganfly's advanced drone technology, creating synergies in U.S. market access, regulatory compliance, logistics integration, mission system tailoring, and supply chain resilience. Together, the companies aim to enhance the availability and operational readiness of mission-critical UAS technologies across defense and allied sectors.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Global Ordnance as a leading defense provider," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. "Their track record in U.S. defense, logistics, and mission support complements Draganfly's capabilities in advanced autonomy systems and defense-grade UAS manufacturing."

"Global Ordnance has long focused on delivering responsive, mission-proven solutions to defense customers," said Marc Morales, CEO of Global Ordnance. "Partnering with Draganfly enables us to expand into next-generation unmanned systems."

The global defense unmanned systems market is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing demand for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) capabilities, autonomous operations, and secure communications. The U.S. Department of Defense continues to prioritize investment in small UAS, counter-UAS, and interoperability initiatives, underscoring the importance of trusted, NDAA-compliant suppliers such as Draganfly and Global Ordnance.

About Global Ordnance

Global Ordnance is a veteran-led defense solutions provider based in Sarasota/Tampa, Florida. Global Ordnance delivers mission-critical capabilities in munitions, weapons, tactical gear, logistics, program management, and integrated supply chain solutions. With over 250 years of aggregated experience, Global Ordnance supports U.S. and allied military, defense industry prime contractors, and government clients.

About Draganfly



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a pioneer in drone solutions and robotics. With over 25 years of innovation, Draganfly has been at the forefront of drone technology, providing solutions for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying. The Company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and industry-leading technology that helps organizations save time, money, and lives.

Forward-Looking Statements

