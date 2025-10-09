Pawsible Ventures Launches $10M Fund and Venture Studio to Build the Next Generation of Animal Wellness Companies

Backed by Victory Square, Pawsible combines capital, incubation, and distribution to accelerate diagnostics, AI, insurance, and wellness innovation in the $250B+ global pet economy.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Behind every healthy pet is a founder bold enough to build what doesn't yet exist.

Today, Pawsible Ventures announces the launch of a $10 million venture fund and studio dedicated to reimagining how we care for animals, by backing and building the next generation of companies transforming the $250B+ global pet health and wellness market.

As pet spending now surpasses baby spending in many households, the world's bond with animals has never been stronger. Yet the infrastructure that supports that bond, from diagnostics and insurance to clinical access, is still broken.

Veterinary care is under pressure, diagnostics are reactive instead of preventative, and early-stage founders in animal health face systemic barriers to funding and scale. Pawsible exists to change that.

A New Breed of Venture Studio

Pawsible is not another venture fund. It's a platform that builds.

By combining capital, incubation, and distribution under one roof, Pawsible accelerates the journey from idea to impact for founders in pet health.

Portfolio companies will have access to:

Capital at the earliest stages - $10M earmarked for pre-seed and incubation-stage startups.

In-house venture studio - quarterly cohorts where entrepreneurs and veterinarians co-create and validate new products.

Instant distribution - through Victory Square's ecosystem , Pawsible companies plug directly into proven healthcare infrastructure including: 3,000+ nurses and doctors across North America National pharmacy network and compounding capabilities Clinics and direct-to-consumer telehealth channels Integrated lab systems for diagnostics and preventative care



The result: founders can scale from day one instead of spending years building from scratch.

"Pet health is one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet, but early-stage founders are starved for capital and support," said Alex Chieng, Co-Founder & CEO of Pawsible Ventures. "With Pawsible, we're not just investing, we're building. From diagnostics and AI-powered tools to emotional wellness and compounding, our companies will have the capital, IP, and distribution to move fast and make an impact."

The Model: Fund + Studio + Scale

The $10M fund will deploy both internally through the studio and externally into strategic opportunities, with initial checks ranging from $100K-$500K and room for follow-ons.

Over the next three years, Pawsible aims to back 15-20 startups, with a global mandate. The fund's cornerstone investors include technology operators, health innovators, and Victory Square Technologies, a publicly traded venture builder with a decade-long track record scaling category-defining companies in digital health, AI, and wellness.

"We've built the pipes that connect innovators to patients in human health - now we're opening those pipes to animal health," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Co-Founder of Pawsible Ventures and CEO of Victory Square Technologies. "The next billion-dollar pet health company won't be born in isolation. It'll be born inside a studio like Pawsible - with capital, infrastructure, and distribution from day one."

Why Now

The timing couldn't be better - or more urgent:

The global pet care market is projected to reach $427.7 billion by 2032 , growing at 6.6% CAGR (Fortune Business Insights, 2024).

Animal healthcare alone surpassed $186 billion USD in 2023 (GMI Insights, 2024).

Yet less than 3% of pet owners worldwide carry insurance , and most clinics still rely on outdated tech and manual systems.

Pet humanization and the rise of AI, telehealth, and personalization are reshaping how families care for animals.

Pawsible Ventures aims to be the connective tissue between those macro forces, turning innovation into accessible care for millions of pets and families.

Building the Backbone for Pet Health

From telehealth and diagnostics to compounding pharmacies and emotional wellness, Pawsible's model creates the foundation for what the team calls "the next decade of pet health infrastructure."

The platform's first cohort will focus on solutions across:

Veterinary care & practice management

Diagnostics, biohealth, and insurance

AI and automation tools for veterinarians

Behavioral and emotional wellness

Personalized pharmaceuticals and wellness products

Call to Action

Founders: Applications are now open for Pawsible's first incubator cohort launching later this year.

Investors: Accredited investors can request participation details at investor@pawsible.vc .

Media: Interviews with founders and portfolio companies available upon request.

Founding Team

Alex Chieng - Co-Founder & CEO, Pawsible Ventures

Alex Chieng is a serial entrepreneur, venture builder, and pet-health innovator with deep experience across AI, telemedicine, and digital wellness. He previously co-founded Vetsie, one of North America's first veterinary telemedicine and AI platforms, and has since advised early-stage companies across healthtech, software, and wellness on commercialization, product strategy, and distribution.

A graduate of the Founder Institute and co-winner of the world's largest AI hackathon, Alex has built a career at the intersection of technology and animal health. He is also an alumni of Leap Ventures, a global accelerator backed by Mars Petcare, where he collaborated with leaders shaping the future of veterinary medicine, telehealth, and wellness.

As Co-Founder and CEO of Pawsible Ventures, Alex now leads a $10M Fund I and venture studio dedicated to backing and co-building the next generation of animal-wellness companies. Drawing from his expertise in early-stage scaling, corporate strategy, and venture operations, he focuses on bridging the gap between innovation and distribution - bringing proven human-health infrastructure models into animal health.

Shafin Diamond Tejani - Co-Founder, Pawsible Ventures & CEO, Victory Square

Shafin Diamond Tejani is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and venture builder with nearly three decades of experience launching and scaling technology companies across healthtech, AI, gaming, climate tech, and Web3.

As Founder and CEO of Victory Square, he has built a global portfolio of 40+ startups across 20+ countries, creating over $1 billion in shareholder value. His venture-build model - combining capital, operational expertise, and distribution - has delivered breakout growth stories including Hydreight Technologies, one of North America's fastest-growing digital health platforms, recognized by Deloitte's Tech Fast 500 (#56), the Financial Times' Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas (#13), and the TSX Venture Top 50.

Shafin's track record and venture-build model now underpin Pawsible Ventures, a $10M fund and venture studio focused on transforming the $250B+ global pet health market.

He has been recognized as EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Canadian Angel Investor of the Year, and a recipient of the Prime Minister's Volunteer Award. Beyond business, he is passionate about venture philanthropy-having contributed over 10,000 volunteer hours and helped raise more than $88 million for community causes.

About Pawsible Ventures

Pawsible Ventures is where capital meets creation: a venture studio and early-stage fund shaping the future of pet health. Based in Vancouver, Pawsible backs and builds category-defining startups reimagining veterinary care, diagnostics, insurance, and wellness for the modern pet era.

By fusing capital, operational firepower, and distribution, Pawsible doesn't just invest in ideas - it engineers scale from day one. Its mission is to bridge the breakthroughs of human health into animal health, accelerating technologies that make pet care more connected, personalized, and accessible than ever before.

Targeting the $250B+ global pet care economy, Pawsible Ventures is igniting the next wave of innovation at the intersection of AI, biotech, and compassion, powering the founders who will define the future of life with pets.

Learn more at www.pawsible.vc.

