Qwilr Launches AI Proposal Creator to Cut Proposal Creation Time Down to Seconds

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Qwilr, a leading proposal management and sales enablement platform, announced the launch of its AI Proposal Creator. The standalone tool enables sales teams to generate a personalized, professional proposal template in minutes, eliminating hours of manual work.

In an environment where 77% of B2B buyers say their purchasing process is complex and time-consuming, buyer enablement is more important than ever. Sales teams are caught in the middle; they need to respond faster while tailoring every interaction to provide customers with the information they need to buy.

"Since day one, Qwilr has been about rethinking how proposals are created and shared. Bringing AI into the process is the natural next step in making proposals smarter and easier." - Mark Tanner, Co-founder & CEO at Qwilr

The tool works through a simple workflow: users input their website URL and select the most relevant industry for their business. Users can choose to further prompt the AI tool with more information about their prospect and the offering. The AI generator creates a comprehensive proposal with professional formatting and structure, and company-specific information. Users can then edit the final output and send it off to prospects. The result is a polished proposal that would normally take hours, delivered in minutes.

Unlike static PDFs, Qwilr proposals are interactive web experiences with embedded videos, dynamic pricing tables, and comprehensive analytics showing exactly how prospects engage with content. The AI Proposal Creator brings this same innovation to the creation process itself.

The release comes as sales teams face mounting pressure to do more with less. Sales cycles are lengthening while decision-making committees grow larger. At the same time, AI adoption in go-to-market functions is accelerating, with early adopters seeing significant improvements in response times and deal velocity.

"This is just the beginning of what we're building with AI. Our goal is to keep removing the friction from sales so teams can focus on closing deals, not formatting documents." - Mark Tanner

The tool serves individual sales professionals, small business owners, and large enterprise teams alike. As a standalone offering, it provides immediate value without complex implementation.

The AI Proposal Creator is completely free to use, and you can try it out here: https://qwilr.com/use-cases/proposal-generator-software/

Users who want to edit and customize their AI-generated proposals can do so with a Qwilr account, unlocking the platform's full suite of interactive features and design capabilities.

