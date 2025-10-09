AMC Health Appoints Alan Petrazzi as Executive Vice President, Government Division

Bringing decades of VA and federal healthcare leadership, Petrazzi will drive AMC Health's next phase of innovation and impact across government health programs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / AMC Health, a leading provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions, today announced the appointment of Alan Petrazzi as Executive Vice President, Government Division, and the latest member of the company's growing Executive Leadership Team.

In this critical role, Petrazzi will develop, lead, and execute AMC Health's comprehensive government strategy, driving growth across federal, state, and local government sectors. He will place particular emphasis on expanding partnerships with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Defense (DoD) to broaden telehealth adoption, strengthen strategic relationships, and engage with government leaders, agencies, and stakeholders.

Petrazzi brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning state, federal, and private healthcare innovation, with an exceptional record of service to Veterans, military members, and related stakeholders. His career includes key positions for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, where he was a leader in Primary Care and built a specialty care market that served over 110,000 Veterans through telehealth and group practice models. Most recently, Petrazzi held a senior role at Accenture Federal Services, where he advanced digital-first strategies and developed innovative solutions using emerging technologies to enhance care delivery for Veterans.

"Alan's deep expertise in government healthcare, combined with his visionary approach to telehealth and innovation, makes him the ideal leader to strengthen AMC Health's government strategy," said Nesim Bildirici, President & CEO of AMC Health. "His proven ability to deliver meaningful solutions for Veterans and military members will be instrumental as we expand our partnerships with the VA, DoD, and other government agencies."

"I am honored to join AMC Health and help build on its decades of leadership in virtual care," said Alan Petrazzi. "Throughout my career, I have been committed to improving 24/7 healthcare access, timeliness, and quality outcomes for patients regardless of where they live. I'm excited by AMC Health's proven outcomes and real-world impacts that improve satisfaction, reduce admissions, and save money. I look forward to growing our relationships with our partners, as we deliver on our commitment to Veterans and patients nationwide."

About AMC Health

For more than 20 years, AMC Health has been at the forefront of delivering innovative virtual care solutions that empower providers, payers, employers, and government agencies to improve health outcomes, close care gaps, and lower costs. Leveraging its FDA Class II cleared platform and proven clinical programs, AMC Health delivers whole-person, real-time care that extends into the home, transforming the way healthcare is delivered.

