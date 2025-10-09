Anzeige
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
Enviro Tech, an Arxada Company, Launches Patented Breakthrough Technology for On-Site Generation of Peracetic Acid

MODESTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Enviro Tech, an Arxada company, is proud to announce the launch of a patented breakthrough technology for the on-site generation of peracetic acid (PAA)-a game-changing innovation for several end-use markets, including poultry processing and other food safety applications.

This technology, paired with ChemStation's unique blending and feed system, enables fully automated production of a ready-to-use PAA solution. This combined solution offers significant benefits, including:

Lower odor formulation

Reduced corrosivity

Ease of handling

Julie Gallucci, Vice President Professional Hygiene at Arxada, stated:

"Arxada, a trusted name in the peracetic acid market, launches a breakthrough technology designed to tackle the toughest PAA challenges faced by our customers, including those in poultry processing. In collaboration with ChemStation, we're introducing a cutting-edge patented innovation that boosts operational efficiency-giving processors a new edge."

Rod Williams, VP of Sales and Technical Services at ChemStation, added:

"We are excited to collaborate with Arxada on the launch of this patented PAA technology. Combined with our advanced blending and feed system, it delivers a truly unique solution for the market."

This launch marks a significant milestone in Arxada's commitment to delivering more sustainable solutions to its customers across diverse end markets including poultry processing and other food safety applications.

About Arxada

Arxada is a global leader in innovative solutions that protect our world. Our groundbreaking technologies, in-depth regulatory know-how, manufacturing and process development help our customers to safeguard nutrition, health and infrastructure efficiently through chemistry and biotechnology that enhance sustainability. We offer a broad portfolio of ingredients and services for multiple end-markets that include Human Health & Nutrition, Home & Personal Care, Professional Hygiene, Paints & Coatings and Wood Protection.

With customers in more than 100 countries, the company achieved sales of CHF 2 billion in 2024. Headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), Arxada employs 3,200 associates across 24 production sites and 14 R&D centers, all committed to our customers' success.

To learn more about Arxada visit our website arxada.com and Arxada on LinkedIn

About ChemStation

Since 1977, over 60 ChemStation Manufacturing Centers have been producing high quality customized cleaning solutions, refilling containers and delivering quality service.

Use biocides safely. Review and follow all product label and safety instructions, available at www.arxada.com. © 2025 Arxada.

Contact Information

Tricia Ryan
Senior Manager, External Communications
tricia.ryan@arxada.com
973-879-0417

SOURCE: Arxada



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/enviro-tech-an-arxada-company-launches-patented-breakthrough-technology-for-on-site-g-1084457

