Enviro Tech, an Arxada Company, Launches Patented Breakthrough Technology for On-Site Generation of Peracetic Acid

MODESTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Enviro Tech, an Arxada company, is proud to announce the launch of a patented breakthrough technology for the on-site generation of peracetic acid (PAA)-a game-changing innovation for several end-use markets, including poultry processing and other food safety applications.

This technology, paired with ChemStation's unique blending and feed system, enables fully automated production of a ready-to-use PAA solution. This combined solution offers significant benefits, including:

Lower odor formulation

Reduced corrosivity

Ease of handling

Julie Gallucci, Vice President Professional Hygiene at Arxada, stated:

"Arxada, a trusted name in the peracetic acid market, launches a breakthrough technology designed to tackle the toughest PAA challenges faced by our customers, including those in poultry processing. In collaboration with ChemStation, we're introducing a cutting-edge patented innovation that boosts operational efficiency-giving processors a new edge."

Rod Williams, VP of Sales and Technical Services at ChemStation, added:

"We are excited to collaborate with Arxada on the launch of this patented PAA technology. Combined with our advanced blending and feed system, it delivers a truly unique solution for the market."

This launch marks a significant milestone in Arxada's commitment to delivering more sustainable solutions to its customers across diverse end markets including poultry processing and other food safety applications.

About Arxada

Arxada is a global leader in innovative solutions that protect our world. Our groundbreaking technologies, in-depth regulatory know-how, manufacturing and process development help our customers to safeguard nutrition, health and infrastructure efficiently through chemistry and biotechnology that enhance sustainability. We offer a broad portfolio of ingredients and services for multiple end-markets that include Human Health & Nutrition, Home & Personal Care, Professional Hygiene, Paints & Coatings and Wood Protection.

With customers in more than 100 countries, the company achieved sales of CHF 2 billion in 2024. Headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), Arxada employs 3,200 associates across 24 production sites and 14 R&D centers, all committed to our customers' success.

About ChemStation

Since 1977, over 60 ChemStation Manufacturing Centers have been producing high quality customized cleaning solutions, refilling containers and delivering quality service.

