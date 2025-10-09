The ASSEMBLY Show: New Product of The Year Awards and Guided Exhibit Floor Tours to Headline the 2025 Assembly Show

Attendees Invited to Vote on the Industry's Top Innovations

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / The 13th annual ASSEMBLY Show, taking place October 21-23, 2025 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, will showcase hundreds of the manufacturing industry's latest technologies, products, and solutions. From fasteners, power tools, adhesives, and dispensing equipment to robots, conveyors, software, and fully automated assembly systems, attendees will have the chance to explore and engage with state-of-the-art advancements shaping the future of manufacturing.

A highlight of this year's event is the 7th annual "New Product of the Year" Awards, featuring 20 cutting-edge products selected by the editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine across five categories: Assembly Machines & Systems, Adhesives/Dispensing/Curing, Fastening Tools, Robotics, and Manufacturing Software. All attendees are invited to cast their votes during exhibit hall hours, with winners to be announced on Thursday, October 23, at 9:30 a.m. on the show floor. Detailed descriptions and images of each nominated product are available online.

New Product Categories and Product Highlights

Assembly Machines & Systems - including Edgewater Automation's multi-robot valve assembly system, Flexfactory's versatile flexfeeder XQS, Promess Inc's. intrinsically safe electric presses, and BalTec Corp. orbital riveters.

Adhesives, Dispensing and Curing - featuring Permabond Engineering Adhesives nylon-bonding TA4550 adhesive, Panacol-USA Inc. water-resistant cyanoacrylate, PVA's Servo Rod Pump, and Ellsworth Adhesives' 3M VHB Tape Max, twice as strong as standard tapes.

Fastening Tools - include Sarissa GmbH's PositionsBox Gen2 for real-time tool tracking, Industrial Rivet & Fastener Co.'s MTC tool controller, Nitto Kohki USA Inc.'s current-controlled screwdrivers, and HST USA Inc.'s dual-sensor cordless fastening tools.

Robotics - products include Epson America's high-precision SCARA robots, Omron Automation's easy-to-program cobots, IPR Robotics LLC' automated automotive sealing system, and Elmotec, by E-Tronix modular gantry-style robot for automated soldering.

Manufacturing Software - product launches include Arda's free online kanban generator, Loopr AI's defect detection software, Kolver's automated torque data collection software, and Epicor Software Corp.'s outcomes-based ERP solution.

In addition to these awards, ASSEMBLY editors will lead three complimentary Guided Exhibit Floor Tours. Each tour will spotlight five exhibitors and their solutions:

Fastening Tools Tour - featuring ASG, Division of Jergens Inc., Desoutter Industrial Tools, Koken USA, Panasonic, and Rhino Tool House.

Manufacturing Software Tour - featuring Dori AI, Intellect, QT9 Software, Retrocausal, and Ujigami.

Automated Assembly Systems Tour - featuring Arthur G Russell Company, Edgewater Automation, Genesis Automation, Koops Automation Systems, and PrimeTest Automation.

Other exhibit hall features include:

Complimentary Access to Two Co-Located Events - The ASSEMBLY Show will be held alongside the Surface Mount Technology Association (SMTA International) conference and exhibition, the leading event for electronics manufacturing professionals; and Quality Deck - presented by Quality magazine and in partnership with the American Society for Quality (ASQ), the "Focus on Quality" sessions and exhibits will offer timely insights and proven strategies to strengthen quality systems and drive results.

Pink Out Day - On Thursday, October 23 the 3rd annual Pink Out Day will support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Exhibitors and attendees are encouraged to wear pink and make donations to support Susan G. Komen ® .

FIRST Robotics- The ASSEMBLY Show is excited to welcome teams from FIRST® in Illinois. FIRST® is a global organization centered around building future generations of STEM professionals. Support the future of the industry and make sure to visit booth #919 to see FIRST® teams in action!

It's not too late to attend! In fact, 39% of this year's attendees are first-time attendees, bringing fresh faces, new connections, and valuable networking opportunities to the show floor. Whether you're exhibiting or attending, there's a strong reason to be here. The industry will be there - will you? To register for the event, click here.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

