Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Healthcare Providers Accelerate Human Cyber Risk Outcomes with Living Security

From rollout to results: healthcare teams are 3× more likely to update plans within 90 days and achieve 2× proactive reports with HRM.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Living Security, the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), today announced continued momentum in healthcare as providers report faster deployments, broader reach, and measurable behavior change by pairing behavioral visibility with AI-powered workflows and targeted interventions, aligned to the HRM Framework.

Recent healthcare success stories highlight the impact:

  • A Fortune 500 enterprise fully deployed Living Security in 90 days and expanded coverage to 70,000+ employees, while eliminating manual work and automating employee scorecards.

  • A global healthcare leader with 120,000+ employees drove a 2× increase in phishing reports from high-risk contractor populations by segmenting behaviors and tailoring onboarding and training.

  • A research-driven healthcare system reported continuity teams were 3× more likely to update continuity plans within 90 days after rehearsal-based training.

These outcomes align with new findings from the 2025 State of Human Cyber Risk Report, produced with the Cyentia Institute, which shows that just 10% of employees drive 73% of risky behavior and that strategic HRM programs reduce human risk 60% faster than traditional methods. In addition, many organizations currently detect only 19% of human risk activity, underscoring the need for better visibility and response.

"Healthcare security leaders are moving beyond awareness to execution," said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. "By unifying behavioral signals and applying AI-powered playbooks and simulations, our customers are reducing real risk while giving clinicians and staff time back to focus on patient care."

Living Security's platform helps healthcare organizations ingest and correlate behavioral risk data, automate targeted interventions (e.g., phishing, role-based onboarding), and measure outcomes with executive-ready scorecards.

See Living Security at H-ISAC & HRMCon

  • H-ISAC Fall Americas Summit: Mission Driven Summit (Dec 1-5) in Carlsbad, CA: On December 3, Living Security's Ashley Rose will present alongside healthcare executives on the topic of Beyond Awareness: Real-World Strategies for Managing Human Risk at Scale.

  • HRMCon 2025: Adaptive Defense is virtual and free-and will feature a significant industry announcement on addressing human and agentic risk at scale.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), providing a risk-informed approach that meets organizations where they are-whether that's starting with AI-based phishing simulations, intelligent behavior-based training, or implementing a full HRM strategy that correlates behavior, identity, and threat data streams.

Living Security's Unify platform delivers 5X more visibility into human risk than traditional, compliance-based training platforms by eliminating siloed data and integrating across the security ecosystem. The platform pinpoints the 10% of users who pose the greatest risk and automates targeted interventions in real time-reducing exposure to human risk by over 90%. Powered by AI, human analysis, and industry-wide threat telemetry, Unify transforms fragmented signals into intelligent, adaptive defense.

Named a Global Leader in Human Risk Management by Forrester and trusted by enterprises like Unilever, Mastercard, Merck, and Abbott Labs, Living Security helps security teams move from awareness to action-driving measurable behavior change and proving impact at every stage of the journey.

Because when security teams can see clearly and act precisely, they can finally stay ahead of tomorrow's threats.

For more information, find us online or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/healthcare-providers-accelerate-human-cyber-risk-outcomes-with-li-1084828

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.