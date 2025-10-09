New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Student Leadership Network is thrilled to host its 18th annual (Em)Power Breakfast on November 5, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street. Themed "Be the Change," this inspiring celebration will honor extraordinary alumni who are leading transformative work in their careers and communities, while recognizing a valued partner, the Apollo Opportunity Foundation, for its significant commitment to Student Leadership Network's mission. The event will be emceed by Soledad O'Brien, the acclaimed journalist and CEO of Soledad O'Brien Productions.





Renowned Journalist Soledad O'Brien to Emcee November 5th Event Honoring Outstanding Alumni and a Corporate Partner



Celebrating Alumni Excellence

The Breakfast will honor two exceptional Student Leadership Network graduates whose journeys exemplify the power of educational opportunity and access.





(Em)Power Breakfast Honorees



Farzana Hossain is a proud graduate of The Young Women's Leadership School of Queens (TYWLS). A Bangladeshi-American architect who focuses on the intersection of design, ecology, and community, she is currently a Junior Architect at Arrowstreet in Boston and an Adjunct Professor at Boston Architectural College. Her research examines how legal frameworks and past societal structures have shaped our perception of environmental shifts and responses to climate crises. Hossain embodies Student Leadership Network's commitment to developing leaders who create meaningful change. Julia Gamolina, Founder and Editor of Madame Architect and Associate Principal at Ennead Architects, will present Farzana's award.

Ian Genao will be recognized for his remarkable leadership trajectory. Immigrating from the Dominican Republic to the United States as a teenager, he learned to navigate the complex education system and college process with the support of his CollegeBound Initiative counselor. Ian earned a full-tuition scholarship to college and distinguished himself as an active campus leader and mentor while serving as a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He is currently a Sales Account Manager at Bloomberg L.P. Throughout every chapter of his life, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to leadership, service, and mentorship. Nancy Cutler, Head of Corporate Philanthropy, Americas at Bloomberg, will present Ian's award.

Recognizing Corporate Partnership Excellence

The (Em)Power Breakfast will also honor the Apollo Opportunity Foundation (AOF) for its exceptional commitment to Student Leadership Network's mission. Under the leadership of Stephanie Drescher, Apollo's Chief Client & Product Development Officer and Board Member of Student Leadership Network, and Lauren Coape-Arnold, Executive Director of AOF and Global Head of Citizenship at Apollo, the Foundation has provided significant financial support and strategic expertise while demonstrating remarkable hands-on engagement. Over 100 Apollo employees regularly volunteer with students at the network's in-school career days, and the company has hosted students for career exposure and skills-building opportunities in its New York City and Los Angeles offices. Apollo has also helped launch and scale financial literacy programs across the TYWLS network. Current TYWLS students will present awards to both leaders, highlighting the meaningful connections fostered through this partnership.

This event is made possible by support from generous donors, including The Estée Lauder Companies, The Tisch Families, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Fredda Cassell and Jim Maher, Richard Cohen and Patricia Duff, Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, Proskauer, and The Romita Shetty & Nasser Ahmad Foundation.

Event Details

The (Em)Power Breakfast promises to be an inspiring celebration of partnership and the transformative power of education. "The annual gathering represents the very best of what's possible when we invest in young people and provide them with the educational opportunities they deserve," said Yolonda Marshall, CEO of Student Leadership Network. "Our honorees demonstrate that with the right support, students don't just succeed-they become the change-makers our world needs."

Tickets and tables for the event are available here. For more information, please visit www.studentleadershipnetwork.org/event/epb25.

About Student Leadership Network

Student Leadership Network advances educational equity by increasing access to higher education in under-resourced public schools nationwide through two models:

The Young Women's Leadership model elevates practices in girls'+ schools that lead to success and ultimately change the face of leadership. It is currently being implemented at 25 schools nationwide, impacting 12,000+ students.

The CollegeBound Initiative model develops a college-going school culture, creating high expectations and viable pathways for postsecondary success. It is currently being implemented at 55 schools nationwide, including co-ed schools, impacting nearly 40,000 students annually.

