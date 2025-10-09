Red Bull Media House integrates Green Toolkit for standardized CO2e tracking and audit-ready sustainability reporting across film, TV, and event productions

Green Toolkit, developed by GWK Grüner Werkzeugkasten GmbH and operated through Green Toolkit Inc., has been officially included in Red Bull Media House's production guidelines since 2024. Green Toolkit is already being used in North American film and television productions to align with upcoming GHG Protocol standards and support ESG reporting requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009052537/en/

Lisa Plesser (right), Director at Green Toolkit Inc., and Roman Russo (left), President of Green Toolkit Inc. and CEO of GWK Grüner Werkzeugkasten GmbH, at Red Bull Base in Austria. The photo marks the announcement of Green Toolkit's inclusion in Red Bull Media House's production guidelines, making it a mandatory platform for CO2e data collection and sustainability reporting across the group. The Green Toolkit system, developed by GWK Grüner Werkzeugkasten GmbH and operated through Green Toolkit Inc., enables standardized carbon accounting for film, television, and event productions in compliance with ISO 14067 and the GHG Protocol. The company operates internationally with offices in New York, New Jersey, Cologne, and Vienna, supporting climate accountability across the entertainment industry.

As stated in Red Bull's Green Production Guideline

"Consistent monitoring of emissions and data collection facilitated through the Green Toolkit is mandatory." (Source: Red Bull Production Partner Portal)

In addition to Red Bull Media House, Green Toolkit is used across ServusTV, Terra Mater Studios, Red Bull Studios, and Global Media Services, supporting CO2e tracking and sustainability reporting group-wide.

By requiring Green Toolkit, Red Bull Media House has implemented a system that enables consistent carbon data collection and structured, audit-ready sustainability reporting. The platform provides reliable emissions data and tools to manage environmental impact.

Green Toolkit aligns with the GHG Protocol and ISO 14067 standards and supports ESG reporting frameworks such as SASB and GRI, ensuring compatibility with both investor-focused and global sustainability reporting systems.

Key features of Green Toolkit include:

ISO 14067-compliant carbon-footprint calculations

Scope 3 tracking across the supply chain

Audit-ready ESG reporting for regulatory compliance

Modular, multilingual architecture

For more information on modules and international use cases, please visit press.greentoolkit.com.

By incorporating Scope 3 data, Green Toolkit addresses critical challenges in sustainable production making supply chains measurable and manageable.

Statements from Green Toolkit Inc.

"Including Green Toolkit in official production guidelines demonstrates how measurable climate action can be embedded into day-to-day operations," said Roman Russo, CEO of Green Toolkit Inc.

Looking Ahead

With frameworks like the CSRD setting new expectations, Green Toolkit translates reporting requirements into operational practice through audit-ready CO2e data.

"We are proud to contribute practical, audit-ready solutions for a climate-conscious media industry, and we are just getting started," (more at founders.greentoolkit.com) Russo added.

About Green Toolkit Inc. Grüner Werkzeugkasten GmbH

Green Toolkit Inc. is a U.S.-based sustainability software company providing digital tools for film, television, and event production. Its platform enables studios and production teams to measure, track, and manage their carbon footprint including both direct and indirect emissions across the full value chain.

Grüner Werkzeugkasten GmbH, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, serves as the European hub for research, development, and training. Together, both entities operate the Green Toolkit platform in more than 34 countries and 1,500 productions worldwide.

The company also offers training and certification programs through GT:LEARN (academy.greentoolkit.com), supporting crew onboarding, CO2e literacy, and compliance with international sustainability standards.

The Green Toolkit platform is recognized under multiple national frameworks, including Austria's UZ76 Ecolabel for sustainable film production and Germany's Green Motion standards, supported by major broadcasters and funding institutions.

Green Toolkit Inc. is registered under NJ-411 (New Jersey Business Registration) and listed in the NYC Diversity Film Directory, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive and sustainable production practices across North America.

Green Toolkit collaborates with North American production partners and sustainability networks to align film and television projects with GHG Protocol and ISO 14067 standards, strengthening climate accountability across the entertainment industry. Green Toolkit maintains offices in New York, New Jersey, Cologne, and Vienna.

For more information, please visit

greentoolkit.com press.greentoolkit.com academy.greentoolkit.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009052537/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, U.S. Contact:

Green Toolkit Inc. Manhattan Office +1 (646) 537-7687