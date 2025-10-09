Fulling brings with him over 25 years of executive experience in the Life Sciences industry

David Herron to serve as a senior advisor and maintain seat on the Board of Perceptive Imaging, continuing to support the firm's growth and development

Perceptive Imaging ("Perceptive" or "the Company"), a global leader in clinical trial imaging for the worldwide clinical research community, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Fulling as CEO, succeeding David Herron, who led the company since 2022.

Doug Fulling, CEO of Perceptive Imaging

Fulling took up his new position on October 1st and will lead an ambitious growth strategy aimed at significantly enhancing client services, developing innovative new technologies and increasing capacity to help Perceptive's clients achieve their clinical development objectives. Following the transition, Herron will remain with the business, maintaining a seat on Perceptive Imaging's Board of Directors.

Doug Fulling brings with him over 25 years of executive management and business development experience in the Life Sciences industry. This includes serving as President of Precision AQ (part of Precision Medicine Group) and prior to that President of Symphony Health (an ICON Plc Company). He previously held a range of other senior positions with leading industry players such as PRA Health Sciences and MDS Pharma Services.

Perceptive Imaging's customer centric operating model has in recent years seen the company achieve significant new business growth and secure a robust pipeline of upcoming studies. Its standing among Top 20 pharma companies and leading industry players has also seen Perceptive continue to successfully secure a number of renewed mandates from some of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. As of 30 June 2025, Perceptive Imaging had supported almost 400 regulatory approvals.

Commenting on his appointment, Doug Fulling said: "Perceptive Imaging has undergone significant transformation in recent years and is strongly positioned to embark on the next chapter of the company's development. I have followed the company's evolution for more than a decade and am very honored to join the Perceptive team at such an exciting time. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and our clients to deliver the imaging solutions and services needed to bring new medical treatments to patients sooner. As David Herron transitions to a Board role, we thank him for all the work he has done during his tenure as CEO to evolve Perceptive Imaging into a highly sophisticated healthcare platform with very exciting future prospects."

David Herron said: "We are very pleased to appoint an executive of Doug Fulling's caliber to lead Perceptive Imaging into the future. His wealth of experience and proven track record of scaling organizations with integrity and vision, along with all our people's incredible expertise, knowledge and dedication, will leave Perceptive well positioned to realize our ambitious plans. I am incredibly proud of what the team and I have built together in recent years and excited for what lies ahead. I know Perceptive will continue to thrive under Doug's leadership and look forward to supporting him and the team as a member of the Board to drive innovation and cultivate new strategic partnerships that position Perceptive and its clients for long-term success."

About Perceptive Imaging

Perceptive Imaging is a leading global provider of high-quality clinical trial imaging services for the worldwide clinical research community. Built on market-leading scientific expertise, scalable operations, and a firm commitment to client success, Perceptive Imaging helps global pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations accelerate the delivery of life-saving treatments to millions of patients around the world. With operations in Europe, North America, China, and India, Perceptive has supported 25% of all imaging studies since 1997.

