Kantata, the leading global provider of professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today announced the launch of the Kantata Expertise Engine, the first AI solution built specifically for professional services firms. Unveiled at Converge 2025, Kantata's annual industry event, the Kantata Expertise Engine turns firmwide knowledge projects, deliverables, conversations, and outcomes into actionable intelligence across the services lifecycle.

The launch comes as firms face a turning point. According to the upcoming State of the Professional Services Industry Report, 89% of industry leaders say future revenue growth will depend more on scaling AI than on scaling headcount.

"The industry doesn't need more generic copilots or one-off AI agents," said Michael Speranza, Chief Executive Officer at Kantata. "What it needs is an engine that understands how services firms actually operate. That's what makes the Kantata Expertise Engine different it learns from every project, every proposal, every engagement, and turns that knowledge into an advantage no competitor can match."

Built to Power the New Era in Services

The Kantata Expertise Engine is the only vertically-focused AI platform for services organizations. It combines:

Professional Services-Specific Language Models Kantata's proprietary Services Language Model, tuned for services workflows from sales through delivery.

Kantata's proprietary Services Language Model, tuned for services workflows from sales through delivery. Continuous Learning Flywheel Each engagement strengthens the next through compounding knowledge.

Each engagement strengthens the next through compounding knowledge. Human AI Orchestration Coordinating professionals and AI agents with guided Next Best Actions.

Coordinating professionals and AI agents with guided Next Best Actions. Exclusive Benchmarking Data The most comprehensive industry performance dataset available, to know where you stand.

"Kantata's Expertise Engine puts a firm's entire history of success every proposal, every project, every outcome to work to improve every future engagement," said Vikas Nehru, Chief Technology Officer at Kantata. "Unlike generic AI tools, the Kantata Expertise Engine learns continuously from people, processes, and past engagements so firms don't just get faster they get better."

The Kantata Expertise Engine will also power a new family of Accelerators solutions that package institutional knowledge into action. The first, the Sales Accelerator, planned for early 2026, will turn delivery experience and history data into proposals that highlight case studies, risks, and optimal human-AI resource mixes within minutes of an RFP.

"For years, too much of our expertise was locked in decks or the heads of consultants," said Simon Goldsmith of FOIL, a UK-based consulting firm and customer. "The Kantata Expertise Engine changes that. It makes our experience reusable proposals practically build themselves and that will change how we compete and grow."

Agentic AI Powers Professional Services Industry Growth

By capturing and compounding expertise, the Kantata Expertise Engine enables firms to:

Win more business by tapping into the organization's collective expertise

Serve more clients without increasing headcount

Protect and expand margins by identifying risks early

The Expertise Engine is currently in beta with select customers, with the first Accelerators rolling out in the first quarter of 2026.

