Perfect Corp.'s AR technology brings Erborian's BB Crème, Super BB new CC Crème to TikTok, through an innovative and interactive shade exploration and discovery experience.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading provider of AI and AR technology solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with Erborian for the launch of the brand's "Find Your Match" experience. This partnership highlights Erborian's latest launch, the new CC Crème. Building on the legacy of the cult-classic current CC Crème, the updated formula delivers the same lightweight texture and luminous finish, now boosted with enhanced skincare benefits.

The Technological Revolution of Beauty with AI and AR

Perfect Corp.'s tech is at the forefront of the beauty industry, using AI and AR technology to create innovative and highly personalized digital experiences. For this partnership with Erborian, Perfect Corp. leveraged its Virtual Try-On solution with advanced AR to realistically apply makeup shades directly onto a user's face in real time.

This technology allows customers to see how different products look on their skin, making the shade-matching process effortless and fun. This not only makes shopping easier for the customer but also helps brands connect with their audience in a more interactive and engaging way.

Virtual Try-On Takes Over TikTok with an Interactive Product Discovery Journey

Through this partnership, Erborian is bringing Perfect Corp.'s Virtual Try-On (VTO) technology to TikTok, creating an interactive and playful product discovery journey.

The TikTok journey begins by inviting users to choose their ideal coverage level, from light with the new CC Crème, to medium with the BB Crème, or full with the Super BB. Once directed to the right product, users can explore every shade in real time through Perfect Corp.'s VTO technology. They can easily switch between shades, compare their look with and without product, and instantly identify their perfect match. Once selected, the chosen shade is applied seamlessly across the entire face, creating a realistic, playful, and highly personalized preview.

This fun, intuitive journey transforms product discovery into an immersive experience, blending Erborian's skincare expertise with Perfect Corp.'s advanced AR technology in a way that is both engaging and shareable.

The Power of Immersive Digital Experiences

"This collaboration with Erborian demonstrates the power of immersive digital experiences to transform beauty discovery," said Alice Chang, Founder and CEO of Perfect Corp. "By integrating our Virtual Try-On technology into TikTok, we are helping beauty lovers connect with Erborian's innovations in a fun, interactive, and highly personalized way."

"With this campaign, we wanted to reinvent the way consumers connect with our products," said Pauline Tisserand, Marketing Group Manager."By combining the skincare benefits and makeup expertise of our BB Crème, Super BB new CC Crème with Perfect Corp.'s Virtual Try-On on TikTok, we are making shade matching effortless, playful, and inspiring for everyone."

To access the 'Find Your Match' campaign, please visit (available for European users): https://vm.tiktok.com/ZNHtUxoGQwfFF-YS47D/

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is a global leader in AI and AR technology, redefining creativity across beauty, fashion, skincare, and digital content creation. Its YouCam suite of apps has been downloaded over 1.1 billion times globally, empowering users to create, edit, and express themselves through photo, video, and generative AI tools. The YouCam platform also includes a powerful web-based editor and a suite of developer APIs, providing creators, brands, and technology partners with seamless access to content creation capabilities across platforms.

For brands and professionals, Perfect Corp. offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise technologies, including virtual try-on experiences for makeup, hair, jewelry, watches, and fashion accessories, as well as AI-powered skin and hair analysis.

With a brand portfolio that includes YouCam and Skincare Pro, and a network of over 800 global brand partners, Perfect Corp. is transforming the beauty experience through personalized, immersive, and intelligent innovation.

For more information, visit perfectcorp.com and follow @Perfect-Corp.

About Erborian.

At Erborian, we're here to revolutionize beauty by empowering you to defy the mold and own who you are.

In a world driven by comparison, we stand for beauty that's rooted in self-expression and genuine self-esteem.

Anchored in Seoul, our formulas combine centuries of Korean wisdom with advanced science to bring you skincare that celebrates your unfiltered, unapologetic self-no endless steps, no harsh ingredients.

Game over, fake standards; we champion real skin and authentic beauty, challenging you to look deeper and uncover all that you and your skin have to offer.

Through the Erborian Self-Esteem Movement, we're on a mission to support mental health and professional reintegration, fight toxic online narratives, and uphold everyone's right to true self-worth. With 1%* of global sales fueling organizations that uplift and empower, each Erborian product goes beyond skincare-it's part of a relentless commitment to redefine what it means to look and feel truly beautiful.

KOREAN SKINCARE WITH IMMEDIATE RESULTS, TO BOOST BOTH YOUR SKIN SELF ESTEEM

*1 of worldwide sales of ERBORIAN products recorded by the L'Occitane group over the previous fiscal year

