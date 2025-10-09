ACG METALS LIMITED: Net Smelter Return Agreement Signed between Kenz Madencilik and Polimetal

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Metals Limited ("ACG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Polimetal, has secured a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty over a mining license area located in Nigde Province, Çamardi District, Türkiye.
This NSR interest originates from a joint operation and option agreement executed in 2012 between Polimetal and Kenz Madencilik ("Kenz Madencilik"), under which the license was transferred to Kenz in exchange for a cash consideration of USD 150,000 and the undertaking of exploration expenditures, while Polimetal retained an option to acquire the NSR right.
The NSR agreement signed with Kenz Madencilik entitles Polimetal to receive 2% of gross revenues from all mineral sales, net of standard deductions, for the full operational life of the project. The license area is currently the focus of exploration activities targeting precious metals and other mineralisation.
This structure provides ACG with future cash flow exposure without direct exploration investment or operational involvement.
The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of the Company is Artem Volynets, Chief Executive Officer.
About the Company
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt. Gediktepe sold 57koz of AuEq in 2024.
ACG's team has extensive M&A experience built through decades spent at blue-chip multinationals in the sector. The team brings a significant network as well as a commitment to ESG principles and strong corporate governance.
LON: ACG | OTCQX: ACGAF | LON: ACGW | Xetra: ACG | Bond ISIN: NO0013414565
For more information about ACG, please visit: www.acgmetals.com
