Veriff Recognized with 2025 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for Fraud Prevention Solution of the Year

Veriff recognized among top global cybersecurity leaders driving the future of digital trust

New York, Oct. 09, 2025. This recognition underscores Veriff's commitment to building a trusted digital ecosystem and combating the growing threat of online fraud.

This year's award specifically highlights Veriff's Proof of Address, which helps organizations verify a user's current address in seconds, while complying with know your customer (KYC) and customer due diligence (CDD) requirements. The solution is capable of processing documents from more than 230 countries and territories, and supporting over 12,000 recognized documents in over 48 languages and scripts. By reducing manual review time from hours to seconds, Veriff helps organizations accelerate onboarding conversion rates without compromising security.

"We are proud to be recognized by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for the second time. This award reinforces our commitment to putting transparency, trust, and user safety at the core of every digital interaction," said Kaarel Kotkas, founder and CEO of Veriff. "As online fraud continues to rise, our focus on delivering fast, accurate, and globally scalable solutions is more critical than ever, bringing us closer to our mission of restoring trust to the internet."

The awards are conducted by Cybersecurity Breakthrough,a leading global market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative products, companies, and individuals in the global information security and cybersecurity industries. The 2025 awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world, with winners selected for their impact, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.

About Veriff

Veriffis a global identity verification platform helping businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction. Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, and Webullacross finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries. Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

