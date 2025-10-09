Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
09.10.2025 14:12 Uhr
The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources - Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia Accelerates Its Industrial Transformation Through the Fourth Industrial Revolution

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's industrial sector is entering a new era of transformation, driven by innovation, advanced technology, and sustainable growth. Under the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, this shift supports the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and position industry as a key engine of development through investment attraction, infrastructure advancement, and talent empowerment.

Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia 2025: uniting global leaders to connect, innovate, and lead Saudi Arabia's industrial transformation journey. December 1 to 3

At the center of this transformation lies the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), which is reshaping manufacturing through automation and digitization technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and 3D printing. These tools are enhancing productivity, streamlining supply chains, and enabling smarter, more efficient industrial operations across the Kingdom.

The National Industrial Strategy reinforces these priorities through initiatives such as the Future Factories Program, which aims to transform 4,000 traditional facilities into smart factories that meet international standards. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's vision for a dynamic, competitive, and diversified industrial economy. By investing in digital infrastructure and advanced capabilities, the Kingdom is building an ecosystem that empowers innovation and efficiency at every stage of production.

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 6.5% in July 2025 compared to the same period the previous year. This growth, led by manufacturing activities, reflects the tangible impact of ongoing industrial development programs on productivity and competitiveness.

Across the Kingdom, industries are rapidly adopting AI, IoT, robotics, and big data analytics to optimize design, engineering, logistics, and quality control, reducing waste, increasing precision, and elevating performance.

In support of these efforts, the upcoming Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia 2025, taking place from 1 to 3 December 2025 in Riyadh, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in partnership with Deutsche Messe, will serve as a platform to showcase the latest 4IR technologies and strengthen international partnerships for the localization of advanced industrial solutions.

Through these initiatives, Saudi Arabia continues to build a globally competitive, technology-driven industrial economy that not only embraces the future of industry but defines it.

Registration:
https://saudiindustrialtransformation.com/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23090132083&gbraid=0AAAAA_juaZYs99zeFkQuV_36GUS77jRC9&gclid=Cj0KCQjwl5jHBhDHARIsAB0YqjzX1QRaVZ8k9K0YdKu0C_-ju8qOoPSCf3QPt-8q07Y3H2DFbbU-o2YaAtABEALw_wcB

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791690/Ministry_of_Industry_and_Mineral_Resources_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791691/Ministry_of_Industry_and_Mineral_Resources_2.jpg

Industrial Transformation Saudi Arabia 2025: highlighting the future of automation and Industry 4.0technologies under the patronage of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. December 1 to 3

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-arabia-accelerates-its-industrial-transformation-through-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-302579678.html

