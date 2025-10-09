Earlier this year, the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy issued a call for at least 800 MWh of energy storage but ultimately approved support to five times that capacity.From ESS News Amid overwhelming interest in the energy storage procurement earlier this year, the Lithuanian Ministry of Energy has approved an additional €45 million in funding to support the development of high-capacity electricity storage facilities. This new call for proposals will support new projects submitted by legal entities, as well as projects that were not selected for funding under the previous €102 million call, which ...

