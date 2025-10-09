Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Highlights New EV Site in Saratoga NY w/ Channel Partner Driftwood Hospitality

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings recently announced the installation of its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the Saratoga Springs Hilton operated by Driftwood Hospitality Management. This initiative highlights the company's focus on expanding sustainable energy infrastructure, particularly EV charging networks, in urban areas to reduce carbon footprints and provide high-speed charging solutions for travelers.

Key details about Green Rain Energy Holdings' activity in Saratoga Springs:

Project location: The EV charging stations are planned for the Saratoga Hilton at 534 Broadway.

Property owner partnership: Green Rain Energy Holdings is partnering with Driftwood Hospitality Management, which operates the Saratoga Hilton, to install and maintain the new charging stations.

Hotel initiative: The project is part of a larger effort by Driftwood Hospitality to add EV charging stations at various hotel properties with no out-of-pocket costs.

Technology: The company plans to use advanced Level 3 EV chargers with cutting-edge software.

Beyond EV charging: The Saratoga Hilton project is also slated to integrate other clean energy infrastructure, including solar generation and battery storage.

Green Rain Energy Holdings will begin Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) to raise capital by selling fractional ownership in their electric vehicle (EV) charging projects, including this Saratoga location. Reg CF allows companies to raise funds from a broad range of investors by selling shares, and Green Rain Energy Holdings is using this strategy to finance national project rollouts and expansion.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings is a Wyoming-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy initiatives through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc. By transforming rooftops into renewable energy assets and expanding EV charging networks nationwide, Green Rain Energy is driving the transition toward a cleaner, smarter energy future.

For more information, visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenRainEnergy

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For press inquiries, please contact: Michael Cimino

Michael@pubcopr.com

SOURCE: Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/green-rain-energy-holdings-otcid-greh-highlights-new-ev-site-in-saratoga-ny-w%2f-cha-1084931