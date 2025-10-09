NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Good Salt Life Expands EPA Registrations and Anticipates New Milestone

ATHENS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Good Salt Life, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:NDTP) ("NDTP" or the "Company"), today announced significant progress in its expanding portfolio of biosecurity solutions. The Company has submitted a "me-too" registration application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its hypochlorous acid (HOCl) disinfectant, which, if approved, would expand the label to include an efficacy claim for Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) on its label.

C. diff is a major concern in healthcare settings, where it can lead to severe infections, prolonged hospital stays, and even fatalities. As one of the leading causes of healthcare-associated infections, effective disinfection against this pathogen is crucial. The ability to claim efficacy against C. diff, if approval is granted, would reinforce Good Salt Life's commitment to providing hospitals and healthcare facilities with reliable solutions to combat this dangerous bacterium, ultimately safeguarding patient health.

With the U.S. healthcare market estimated to exceed $4 trillion, the opportunity to deliver Good Salt Life solutions in hospital settings is immense. The Company has partnered with leaders in induction charged spray technology to enhance its disinfection capabilities. This innovative approach allows for the efficient coverage of all surface areas, ensuring comprehensive disinfection. Coupled with advanced air scrubbing technology, this game-changing solution represents a major advancement for healthcare environments, enhancing infection control measures and improving overall patient safety.

"We are extremely excited about this important milestone and are eagerly awaiting the EPA's decision, and if approval is granted, it will represent a major milestone," said Bill Spilfogel, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and spokesperson for Good Salt Life. "Approval of a C. diff efficacy claim would represent a groundbreaking advancement for Good Salt Life, solidifying our mission to enhance biosecurity in critical environments."

Ed Mathias, an Advisory Board Member of NDT Pharmaceuticals and instrumental in the founding of The Carlyle Group, added, "By combining the resources of leading organizations with a shared mission, we are helping healthcare facilities create healthier environments for patients and the professionals who care for them."

Good Salt Life's expanding lineup underscores the company's dedication to providing safe, effective, and environmentally conscious cleaning and disinfection solutions across various industries. With innovative products already making waves, including the newly EPA-registered Dog Gone Odor and PurrGuard, Good Salt Life is poised to lead the charge in biosecurity and animal welfare.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life is dedicated to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that support healthier living environments. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers safe and effective solutions for home, pet, personal care, and animal health. Through strategic partnerships, including collaborations in the B2B animal health sector, Good Salt Life continues to drive advancements that benefit both people and animals. For more information, visit www.goodsaltlife.com.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:NDTP)

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:NDTP) is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. With its recent acquisition of Good Salt Life Inc., NDTP has expanded its strategic direction into sustainable, science-driven products that promote healthier living. The Company is committed to building value through investments in brands that protect people, pets, and the planet while aligning with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and health-conscious alternatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

