Thousands Lace Up Across U.S. To "Run for Her" at the 2025 Mary Kay Ash Foundation's MK5K, Raising Funds To Empower and Protect Women Everywhere

On Saturday, October 4th, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® painted the town of Addison pink for the 21st Annual MK5K® event. The pink movement spread from coast to coast through Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants who held their own fundraising events in communities and cities representing nearly every state and territory across the U.S.

Participants could run, walk, bike, or get creative to compete in the annual event that has raised over $250,000 for the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® with fundraising efforts running through October 31st. The Foundation® raises and distributes funds to invest in breakthrough cancer research and clinical trials to find a cure for women-related cancers and also provides annual grants to nonprofits dedicated to ending domestic violence.

Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation® has contributed more than $98 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission. In addition, it supports awareness initiatives, community outreach programs, and advocates for legislation to ensure women are healthy and safe.

"Each year, we race to help improve the health and safety of all women, and I'm ecstatic to see the growth in participation and the financial impact we make year after year. The annual MK5K was created to raise funds that support all women - not just those who work tirelessly to carry on my great-grandmother's dream of empowering women around the world," said Jessica Bair, great-granddaughter of founder Mary Kay Ash. "It's amazing to see the support from our sponsors and donors, corporate volunteers and runners, and all the virtual runners who participate in this event across the U.S."

In recent years, the rise of virtual "runners" who participate in the event has made a huge impact to the amount of funds raised each year.

"There is something profoundly moving about witnessing thousands of women and their families unite, both in person and virtually, for the MK5K," said Anne Crews, Vice President of Public Affairs at Mary Kay Inc. and Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board Member. "This event is more than a race; it's a powerful symbol of solidarity and hope. Every step taken reflects the Mary Kay Ash Foundation's unwavering commitment to transforming lives through groundbreaking research in women's cancers and vital support for survivors of domestic violence."

The Foundation is tickled pink with the success of this year's event, and the race is on for the next MK5K, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026. Here are the impressive results from this year's event:

$258,700 raised

2,656 participants

378 fundraising teams

7,942 miles logged

147 miles (1-mile fun run)

7,795 miles (5K)

2,149 generous donors

16 corporate sponsors

Did You Know?

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation® announced partnership with The National Domestic Violence Hotline ("The Hotline") - the nation's leading resource for survivors and those seeking to support them - to create a nationwide initiative focused on trauma-informed education, community engagement, and life-saving tools to help individuals recognize and respond to abuse. The partnership provides training webinars, downloadable resources, and a series of short videos.

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation® awarded a $100,000 grant to the Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation Amy Selkirk Breast Cancer Research Fund to further support the second year of a first of its kind clinical trial conducted by Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD, Celebrating Women Chair in Breast Cancer Research. This trial explores weight loss inhibitors to prevent breast cancer recurrence in overweight patients.

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation® awarded a $400,000 multi-year grant in support of the newly established Texas Cancer Interception Institute, a first of its kind program utilizing cutting edge biomarker technology, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) blood-based assays offered on a huge scale to improve cancer care with an emphasis on early detection.

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation® awarded nearly $3 million in cancer research and domestic violence shelter grants around the country in 2025.

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation®has awarded more than $98 million to women's shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the U.S. For more information, visit marykayashfoundation.org

Over 2,600 registered participants set out to complete their MK5K and to "Run For Her" - the women in their lives impacted by domestic violence and women-related cancers. (Photo Courtesy: Paul Vela)

