Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 60-day Lightning Network yield test. Over the testing period, LQWD scaled the amount of Bitcoin deployed across its global infrastructure to more than 47.1 BTC, generating an 8.9% weighted annualized yield (APR) in line with the Company's expectations.

This 60-day program builds on LQWD's previously reported 24-day test and marks a significant step forward in validating the Company's Lightning yield strategy. The weighted APR of 8.9% reflects the time and capital adjusted performance of deployed Bitcoin, highlighting how effectively each Bitcoin, measured in satoshis, generated yield over the test period.

"We've increased the amount of Bitcoin deployed with our new yield approach and continue to see strong performance from the network," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. "Our strategy is working, and each phase of testing shows that as we put more Bitcoin to work the yield opportunity scales with it. These results highlight the real-world utility of the Lightning Network and the value of actively monetizing our treasury."

The testing was conducted within a focused environment of LQWD's broader global Lightning Network infrastructure, which manages additional Bitcoin across multiple nodes. Results from this 60-day test reinforce the scalability potential of LQWD's Lightning yield strategy as the Company continues to deploy additional Bitcoin and advance its goal of generating active yield from its treasury while supporting broader Lightning Network adoption.

LQWD will continue to keep shareholders informed of developments from its Lightning Network yield strategy.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company is audited and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

The Company is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As one of the first public companies dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and support network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging revenue potential of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's Lightning Network strategy, the deployment and scaling of Bitcoin on its infrastructure, potential yield generation, and the anticipated benefits of operating as a Lightning Service Provider. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the functionality and adoption of the Lightning Network, the Company's ability to continue deploying Bitcoin from its treasury, and prevailing market and regulatory conditions. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269767

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.