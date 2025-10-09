Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Zoomd Technologies (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC Pink: ZMDTF), and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 14:30 PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Amit Bohensky, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Zoomd's management, led by Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board Amit Bohensky, will present the Company's strategy, technology, and growth opportunities to institutional investors, family offices, and analysts attending the conferences. "I am excited to attend this great conferences to share Zoomd's vision and current performance," said Mr. Bohensky. "AI and data-driven marketing are revolutionizing the way businesses acquire and engage users, directly impacting their bottom line."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

Time: 14:30

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Zoomd Technologies

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC Pink: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomdto offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

SOURCE: LD Micro