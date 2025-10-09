Auquan, the leader in automating complex financial workflows with autonomous AI agents, today announced it has been named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner® report Cool Vendors for Agentic AI in Banking and Investment Services (05 Sept 2025, Jasleen Kaur Sindhu, Sudarshana Bhattacharya, Jeff Casey). Vendors selected for the Cool Vendors report are innovative, impactful and intriguing. The report notes, "by 2027, 40% of financial services institutions will have deployed at least one AI agent to automate workflows or augment decision making, up from fewer than 15% in early 2025."

"We think this recognition underscores what our customers already know: Finance doesn't run on prompts. It runs on finished work," said Chandini Jain, CEO and co-founder of Auquan. "Copilots can answer questions, but only Auquan's agents deliver the finished, auditable deliverables that investment committees and LPs expect."

What Auquan Delivers

Auquan's agents turn disorganized, multisource inputs such as data rooms, vendor feeds, and internal systems into enterprise-grade outputs for investment, credit, risk and compliance teams. Financial workflows have zero tolerance for error, and Auquan's agentic architecture delivers exactly that to its clients: The AI agents handle all the messy work, but each calculation is deterministic, all facts are verified and cited, and every output is audit-trailed.

From pre-close deal screening and investment memos to post-close covenant monitoring and compliance reviews, Auquan lets teams move faster without sacrificing rigor.

To us, this recognition caps a year of strong momentum:

Adoption by tier-1 institutions including MetLife, T. Rowe Price, and BC Partners.

Up to 75% time savings on core workflows such as briefing memos, credit papers, side-letter compliance checks, and portfolio reviews.

New agents launched in 2025 for credit, risk and ESG, and reconciliation, now live in production.

Recognition with more than 15 industry awards in 2025, including Technology Partner of the Year at the Fund Manager Awards and inclusion in the global AIFintech100.

About Auquan

Auquan builds deep-work AI agents for finance that eliminate the manual effort involved in complex, knowledge-intensive workflows. Auquan delivers closed-form, IC-ready outputs briefings, credit reviews, risk and compliance packs with citations and full audit trails. Built for enterprise deployment, Auquan runs in secure single-tenant VPCs with federated access and controls designed for financial institutions. Leading institutions including MetLife, T. Rowe Price, and BC Partners trust Auquan to complete mission-critical workflows in investment, credit, risk monitoring, sustainability and compliance. Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore, Auquan is backed by Peak XV, Neotribe Ventures, Episode 1, and Stage 2 Capital. Learn more at auquan.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @auquan_ on X.

