EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM NEORIS Advances Client-Centric Digital Transformation Across Ibero-America

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced the unification of its engineering, consulting and AI-native services in Ibero-America under the EPAM NEORIS brand. EPAM NEORIS, a leading global digital accelerator, combining EPAM's global expertise in cloud, AI, digital and software engineering, consulting, testing, and experience design with the specialized regional delivery capabilities of NEORIS, Optiva, Vates and S4N. With a dedicated focus on supporting new and existing clients across Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking markets, EPAM NEORIS is strategically positioned to help organizations unlock new and significant growth opportunities by accelerating their digital modernization and transformation journeys.

Analysts forecast a surge in technology spending across Ibero-America and Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries, driven by the urgent demand for digital transformation. "In 2024, Spanish Latin America CIOs are prioritizing demonstrating the business value of IT and improving the enterprise operational performance." According to Gartner® research 2024 CIO and Technology Executive Agenda: A Spanish-Speaking Latin America Perspective (March 2024): "Generative AI and AI/ML are the top two technologies Spanish Latin America CIOs are most likely to deploy in the next 12 months, with 70% stating they will increase investment in AI/ML in the next three years. Spanish Latin America CIOs continue to tackle legacy technology and business process areas by investing in cloud platforms and integration technologies as well as increasing investment in cyber/information security, business intelligence/data analytics, and modernizing their application portfolio." These trends underscore the critical role EPAM NEORIS plays in delivering advanced, AI-native solutions and tailored digital transformation services to meet the region's evolving needs.

"By combining EPAM's global engineering excellence and AI-native expertise with deep local market insights and cultural expertise, we are enabling our clients to drive transformative, scalable business outcomes that set new standards of success within their industries," said Martín Mendez, SVP and Head of Ibero-America, EPAM NEORIS.

Following EPAM's 2024 acquisition of NEORIS and prior integrations of Optiva, Vates and S4N, EPAM NEORIS' alignment represents a pivotal step in expanding operations across Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking markets.

EPAM NEORIS is already delivering measurable results across Ibero-America in industries such as financial services, manufacturing, retail, telecom and media by leveraging AI-native capabilities to enhance efficiency, personalization and agility. Additionally, nearshoring solutions provide culturally and time-zone-aligned services, strengthening partnerships across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Strategic alliances with leading technology providers, including Google, AWS, Microsoft, SAP and Salesforce, combine EPAM's global expertise with EPAM NEORIS' regional capabilities to drive innovation throughout the region.

"This new brand and unified service offerings mark the first major step in bringing EPAM's depth and scale to regional and local markets, with a commitment to putting our clients' goals and challenges at the center of everything we do," said Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, EPAM. "By combining our global technical and commercial strengths with regional market expertise and cultural awareness, we're not only delivering on our promise to clients in Ibero-America but also creating differentiated value opportunities that drive growth."

The growing digital expansion in the Ibero-American market demands strategic transformation. EPAM NEORIS helps organizations gain a competitive edge by solving complex challenges with AI-driven business transformation and consulting services. Learn more: https://epamneoris.com/en/-/epam-neoris-accelerating-ai-driven-growth-in-ibero-america

About EPAM NEORIS

EPAM NEORIS, a leading digital accelerator, combines 30+ years of EPAM's engineering and AI-native expertise with 25+ years of NEORIS's regional leadership in Ibero-America. Specializing in software engineering, AI, cloud transformation and strategic consulting, EPAM NEORIS helps organizations address unique challenges and achieve sustainable growth across global Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking markets.

EPAM NEORIS helps clients succeed by leveraging advanced digital solutions, proven nearshore delivery capabilities and strong partnerships with leading technology partners, including SAP, Microsoft, AWS, Google, Databricks and Salesforce. It serves industries such as manufacturing, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, telecommunications, media, energy and agri-business, with a client portfolio of more than 400 organizations.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has used its software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by focusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments.

We leverage AI and GenAI to deliver transformative solutions that accelerate our clients' digital innovation and enhance their competitive edge. Through platforms like EPAM AI/RUN and initiatives like DIALX Lab, we integrate advanced AI technologies into tailored business strategies, driving significant industry impact and fostering continuous innovation.

We deliver globally but engage locally with our expert teams of consultants, architects, designers and engineers, making the future real for our clients, our partners, and our people around the world. We believe the right solutions are the ones that improve people's lives and fuel competitive advantage for our clients across diverse industries. Our thinking comes to life in the experiences, products and platforms we design and bring to market.

Added to the S&P 500 and the Forbes Global 2000 in 2021 and recognized by Glassdoor and Newsweek as Most Loved Workplace, our multidisciplinary teams serve customers across six continents. We are proud to be among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services in the Fortune 1000 and to be recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScapes for Worldwide Experience Build Services, Worldwide Experience Design Services and Worldwide Software Engineering Services.

