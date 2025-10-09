Anzeige
09.10.2025 14:48 Uhr
Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Dividend Declaration

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

9 October 2025

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2026 of 3.85p per share (2024: 3.85p), payable 5 December 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 7 November 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 November 2025.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end (31 January) share price.

For further information please contact:

Artemis Client Services
Telephone: 0800 092 2051

J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Telephone: 020 3493 8000
William Simmonds
Rupert Budge


