Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

9 October 2025

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2026 of 3.85p per share (2024: 3.85p), payable 5 December 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 7 November 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 November 2025.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end (31 January) share price.

