NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / When mainstream, business, and lifestyle media all start telling the same story, it usually means something's shifted.

At first, it was Rolling Stone - the cultural north star that doesn't hand out attention lightly. When it declared that plastic promises are dead and proof is the new flex, it marked a turning point in how we talk about sustainability. Then came USA Today, The Straits Times, Morning Honey, OPIS, and The Los Angeles Tribune, each echoing the same message from different corners of the conversation: SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) isn't selling ideals. It's selling evidence.

That's what makes this moment different. For years, coverage around recycling and traceability bounced between corporate pledges and political debates. Now the tone has changed - the media isn't describing an aspiration; it's reporting on execution. SMX's molecular marker technology gives physical materials a digital identity, embedding memory into everything from plastics to textiles to metals. The result? Recycling no longer relies on trust. It runs on proof.

When Headlines Align, Markets Listen

It's rare to see Rolling Stone and USA Today agree on anything. But here, they're harmonizing. Rolling Stone tackled the cultural shift, where transparency has become a status symbol. USA Today presented the data , showing that a $824 billion plastics market can't function without traceability. When a product can prove where it came from, what it's made of, and where it's been, the story changes from compliance to profitability. Proof stops being a sustainability checkbox and starts becoming a competitive edge.

The Straits Times weighed in from Singapore , describing a digital passport for plastics that reads like an SMX playbook. OPIS went industrial, breaking down how digitalized waste becomes a measurable, tradable resource. Morning Honey translated it for consumers , linking transparent supply chains to tariff fairness and trust. Even Sourcing Journal joined in, tracing SMX's markers through the fashion industry, while The Los Angeles Tribune framed the bigger picture with a headline that said it all: "Carbon Credits Had Their Day."

From Coverage to Consensus

Together, these outlets didn't just amplify a press cycle - they created validation. Culture, policy, and commerce rarely overlap so cleanly, but when they do, it means the idea has left the lab and entered public consciousness. The reporting has shifted from "who's trying" to "who's proving," and SMX is the common thread tying those stories together.

This isn't PR - it's momentum made visible. SMX's platform spans plastics, rubber, textiles, metals, and electronics, giving each material a verifiable fingerprint in a world now demanding transparency. Governments see regulation made practical. Brands see compliance made profitable. Investors see scalability made inevitable.

And the media? They see a story that's writing itself. Proof is no longer a concept to explain - it's a fact to report. It's a bizarro world all over: SMX isn't just in the headlines. It's becoming the reason they exist. Because Proof is now the headline - and SMX is the source.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rolling-stone-joins-a-growing-media-consensus-around-smxs-proof-1084893