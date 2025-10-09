New Jersey Proper Dominates Bergen County Luxury Real Estate With Record-Breaking Sales and Landmark Achievements

ALPINE, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / The New Jersey Proper Team, affiliated with Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty, continues to set the standard for luxury real estate success in Northern New Jersey. Since January 2024, over 17,700 single family homes have sold on the New Jersey Multiple Listing Service (NJMLS) - and The New Jersey Proper Team has represented seven of the ten highest-priced residential sales, including the #1, #2, #3, and #4 transactions statewide.

48 Rio Vista Drive, Alpine, NJ

New Jersey Proper achieved the highest-priced residential sale on the NJMLS with 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine, NJ, closing at $17,700,000.

Led by Jason Pierce, The New Jersey Proper Team is widely recognized for its record-breaking performance, precision marketing, and white-glove service. Their influence extends across Bergen County's most exclusive communities - Alpine, Englewood Cliffs, Cresskill, Saddle River, Tenafly, and beyond.

"Luxury real estate isn't about volume - it's about vision," said Jason Pierce, founder of The New Jersey Proper Team. "Every property we represent is treated as a one-of-a-kind work of art. Our storytelling, presentation, and strategic reach ensure that exceptional homes achieve exceptional results."

Setting Records in Alpine, New Jersey

According to NJMLS statistics, from January 1, 2024 through October 2, 2025, The New Jersey Proper Team represented the six most expensive residential sales on NJMLS in Alpine, NJ, reaffirming their position as the leader in one of America's most prestigious real estate markets.

Land Sale Leaders in Englewood Cliffs

No one sells premier parcels like NJ Proper. Between January 2024 and October 2025, the team closed the three highest-priced land sales in Englewood Cliffs on NJMLS - a testament to their expertise in maximizing value for exceptional properties and development opportunities.

Record-Breaking Results in Closter

In Closter, NJ, The New Jersey Proper Team represented the three highest-priced home sales - as well as the fifth highest - since January 2024. Sellers consistently choose NJ Proper for their proven track record and mastery of Bergen County's most desirable neighborhoods.

The Most Expensive Sale in Englewood

MLS data confirms that NJ Proper achieved the single highest-priced residential sale in Englewood, NJ, setting the benchmark for luxury in this highly competitive market and underscoring their reach across every top-tier community in Northern New Jersey.

Leading the Luxury Rental Market

Beyond record home sales, The New Jersey Proper Team also dominated the luxury rental segment - representing seven of the eleven highest-priced NJMLS rentals from January 2024 through October 3, 2025.

"Our results are the outcome of relentless marketing, meticulous negotiation, and a deep understanding of what drives value in luxury real estate," said Richard Orlando. "With Sotheby's International Realty's global network, our clients benefit from worldwide exposure and local expertise."

Reference Article: https://www.njproper.com/10-most-expensive-homes-nj-2025

4 Stone Tower Drive, Alpine, NJ

The New Jersey Proper team represented the $16,700,000 sale of 4 Stone Tower Drive in Alpine, NJ - one of Bergen County's most distinguished estates.

8 Stone Tower Drive, Alpine, NJ

New Jersey Proper represented the $11,100,000 sale of 8 Stone Tower Drive in Alpine, NJ - a luxury new construction sold in its unfinished stage.

388 Morrow Rd, Englewood NJ

388 Morrow Road, Englewood, NJ - sold by New Jersey Proper for $8,500,000, showcasing the team's dominance across Bergen County's premier markets.

