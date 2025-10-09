Priority Tire Selected Again on Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops 2026 List

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / With the industry becoming more competitive with each passing year, Newsweek and Statista have joined efforts to create their list of America's Best Online Shops for 2026. The American news magazine and the business intelligence platform's list, published on October 8, 2025, contains the 500 online shops that have scored the highest after being thoroughly evaluated.

Priority Tire America's Best Online Shop 2026

By Newsweek Statista

Once again, Priority Tire earned their position on America's Best Online Shops for 2026, making this a third consecutive year the tire retailer has secured their placement on Newsweek's prestigious list in the Sport, Outdoor & Motor section. The annual appearance of the tire retailer on the list is a recognition of their continuous efforts to provide the best shopping experience and services to their customers for over 20 years. The increase of the company's ranking showcases the exponential growth and recognition on the market, focusing on consumers and their needs.

The 7th edition of the aforementioned list has been made after extensive research of public online databases, online directories, and price comparison websites. In order to qualify, the shops had to satisfy the following criteria: reach a minimum threshold for US revenue in 2024 with the majority of consumers being US-based, or be an award winner of the previous edition.

After passing Newsweek and Statista's detailed review and assessment, Priority Tire is honored to find themselves on the list once more. This further encourages the company to continue improving and delivering customer-oriented solutions, and exceptional purchasing experience.

About Priority Tire:

Priority Tire is an online tire shop operating for more than 20 years in the U.S. tire market. Priority Tire's mission is to transform the tire shopping experience by providing the smoothest order, delivery, and installation flow to their customers. Operating from multiple warehouses across the country, the tire retailer deals with the distribution of top-tier and budget-friendly tire brands. Apart from the common passenger car, SUV, and light truck tires, they also provide tires for EVs, classic cars, and specialty vehicles.

