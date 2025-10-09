Anzeige
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
09.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
Scofield Group Named Among Top Realtors in Las Vegas 2026 After Closing 364 Homes for $157 Million

Las Vegas-based brokerage Scofield Group | VegasFlexTeam.com continues its rapid growth, setting new standards in training, technology, and support for real estate agents across Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Scofield Group | VegasFlexTeam.com has closed 364 homes totaling over $157 million through September 2025, positioning itself among the Top Realtors in Las Vegas and one of Nevada's fastest-growing brokerages.

Scofield Group

Scofield Group
Redefining Real Estate for the client and Agent in Las Vegas

Its success is powered by a systemized model that integrates Zillow Flex, Ylopo, Dotloop, Zillow Showcase, Zoodealio, ezHomeSearch, SISU, and BATTR - equipping agents with elite marketing, lead-generation, and transaction tools.

Scofield Group implemented compliance protocols well before the August 17, 2024 NAR policy changes, ensuring agents remain protected and fully prepared for the evolving real estate landscape.

"Agents deserve more - more support, more systems, and more opportunity," said Founder & CEO Kirby Scofield. "When you combine cutting-edge technology with accountability and culture, you win - and that's exactly what our team is doing."

Learn more or apply to join at VegasFlexTeam.com.

Contact Information

Kirby Scofield
Broker & Owner
kirby@scofieldgroup.com
7022194615

SOURCE: Scofield Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/scofield-group-named-among-top-realtors-in-las-vegas-2026-after-closing-364-homes-for-1-1084361

