Scofield Group Named Among Top Realtors in Las Vegas 2026 After Closing 364 Homes for $157 Million

Las Vegas-based brokerage Scofield Group | VegasFlexTeam.com continues its rapid growth, setting new standards in training, technology, and support for real estate agents across Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Scofield Group | VegasFlexTeam.com has closed 364 homes totaling over $157 million through September 2025, positioning itself among the Top Realtors in Las Vegas and one of Nevada's fastest-growing brokerages.

Redefining Real Estate for the client and Agent in Las Vegas

Its success is powered by a systemized model that integrates Zillow Flex, Ylopo, Dotloop, Zillow Showcase, Zoodealio, ezHomeSearch, SISU, and BATTR - equipping agents with elite marketing, lead-generation, and transaction tools.

Scofield Group implemented compliance protocols well before the August 17, 2024 NAR policy changes, ensuring agents remain protected and fully prepared for the evolving real estate landscape.

"Agents deserve more - more support, more systems, and more opportunity," said Founder & CEO Kirby Scofield. "When you combine cutting-edge technology with accountability and culture, you win - and that's exactly what our team is doing."

Learn more or apply to join at VegasFlexTeam.com.

