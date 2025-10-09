Happy Even After Family Law: Happy Even After Sponsors the Footprints on Our Hearts Walk & 5K

Connecticut-based boutique family law firm joins community of supporters for annual remembrance walk focused on pregnancy and infant loss

WEST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Happy Even After, a boutique family law firm serving Connecticut, has announced its support of Hope After Loss's annual Footprints on Our Hearts Walk, a community-centered event honoring babies lost during pregnancy, stillbirth, or infancy. The event offers space for families to remember their children, connect with others who've experienced similar grief, and raise awareness about perinatal loss.

As part of its commitment to holistic, child-focused legal services, Happy Even After is proud to stand alongside other Hope After Loss supporters in recognizing the importance of emotional healing in family transitions. The walk takes place annually and is a central part of the organization's mission to ensure no one has to navigate loss alone.

"At Happy Even After, we serve families during some of their most vulnerable moments," said the firm's founder. "Supporting organizations like Hope After Loss aligns with our belief that healing takes a village and that legal solutions must honor the emotional realities behind every case."

Since 2007, Happy Even After has built a reputation as a high-end, compassionate alternative to aggressive litigation. With over 60 years of combined experience, the firm handles complex divorce, child custody, mediation, and prenuptial agreement matters. Its team also includes an in-house retired detective, offering clients unparalleled investigative insight in sensitive cases.

Participation in events like the Footprints on Our Hearts Walk reflects the family law firm's larger vision: that peace, understanding, and support should be foundational elements of both legal work and community life.

To learn more about Hope After Loss or to donate in support of bereaved families, visit their official event page.

About Happy Even After

Founded in 2007, Happy Even After is a boutique family law firm based in West Hartford, Connecticut. Focused on peaceful, long-term solutions in divorce, custody, and mediation matters, the firm serves both men and women with moderate to high assets. Known for its compassionate approach and strong communication, Happy Even After offers Zoom-based consultations and unique investigative capabilities through an in-house retired detective. Your Peace is Our Purpose.

