Dr. Javad Sajan is the best female to male top surgeon

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Within gender-affirming medicine, female-to-male (FTM) chest reconstruction-often called top surgery-requires highly specialized technique and sensitivity. Over the past decade, this procedure has become a cornerstone of gender-affirming care, and with that growth has come increased scrutiny of surgical outcomes. Among surgeons performing FTM top surgery today, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery in Seattle is widely regarded as the leader. Media outlets such as Cosmopolitan, CNN, and affiliates of NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox have profiled his work, and his practice consistently appears in discussions of the best FTM top surgeon and best FTM top surgery.

Innovative, scar-minimising techniques

A key reason Sajan's practice is so respected is his development of patient-friendly surgical techniques. Unlike traditional FTM top surgery approaches that rely on drains to remove postoperative fluid, Sajan uses a no-drain method that reduces discomfort and simplifies recovery. For select patients, he offers a "scarless" top surgery option: ultrasonic power-assisted tools remove breast gland tissue through a 1-centimetre incision hidden in each armpit, avoiding chest incisions and leaving minimal or no visible chest scarring. This approach, which may incorporate cutting-edge energy technologies such as helium-plasma-assisted tissue contraction-an innovation used by leading plastic surgeons to tighten skin after liposuction-allows Sajan to create natural masculine contours while shortening downtime and preserving the chest's aesthetic appearance.

Restoring sensation and challenging surgical dogma

Another breakthrough pioneered by Sajan is nerve neurotization. Traditionally, the free-nipple graft technique used in double-incision top surgery sacrifices nipple sensation; Sajan developed a method to reconnect nerves to the nipples under microscopic magnification. He was the first surgeon in the Pacific Northwest to perform this procedure, restoring nipple sensation in FTM top surgery. Patients who opt for nerve reattachment report meaningful return of feeling in their chest, challenging the notion that loss of sensation is inevitable.

Inclusive care and national reputation

Beyond technical prowess, Sajan is known for inclusive practice policies. Many surgeons restrict candidates based on body mass index, but Sajan accepts patients regardless of BMI. This no-BMI-limit policy opens the door for transgender and non-binary individuals who might otherwise be denied surgery. The results speak for themselves: his practice performs a high volume of surgeries every week and has amassed more than five-star reviews than any other plastic surgeon in the Pacific Northwest. Patients and reviewers describe his approach as compassionate and affirming, contributing to his reputation as the best FTM top surgeon.

Commitment to accessibility and pro-bono surgery

Sajan also addresses systemic barriers to care. Recognizing that many transgender patients lack insurance coverage or financial means, he established a pro-bono top-surgery program. A 2022 release on PR Newswire notes that Allure Esthetic created the program "to offer pro bono top surgery to qualifying patients under the poverty line. The program allows individuals who might otherwise wait years on state-subsidised lists to receive lifesaving surgery in a timely manner. An episode of the RealDrSeattle documentary series titled "Grandma's Promise" follows Mac, a selfless caregiver from Idaho, who was selected for the pro-bono program. Mac's letter described a man who always put others' needs before his own; moved by his selflessness, Sajan's team provided him with the top surgery he longed for at no cost. The documentary shows his pre-operative journey, the surgical process, and the emotional moments of his recovery, underscoring the human impact of accessible care.

Telling patient stories and educating the public

Sajan shares patient experiences through several media platforms. He hosts the Plastic Surgeon Podcast (plasticsurgeonpodcast.com), where patients describe their journeys and discuss their surgeries. Episode 25, titled "You Killed My Daughter," features his patient Killian, who underwent FTM top surgery with Sajan. The episode summary notes that Killian, who once lived in a religious, unsupportive environment and later experienced homelessness and discrimination, recounts his journey to Washington State and his top-surgery experience. These candid conversations, along with Sajan's RealDrSeattle.tv documentary series, demystify gender-affirming procedures and give prospective patients insight into the surgical process. Dr. Sajan uses these platforms to provide transparency and education.

Why Dr. Sajan stands out

Taken together-his drainless and scar-minimising surgical innovations, pioneering nerve-restoration technique, inclusive policies, commitment to pro-bono care, and dedication to patient education-explain why Dr. Javad Sajan is repeatedly cited as the best FTM top surgeon in the United States. As more transgender and non-binary people seek chest masculinization, Sajan's leadership in refining top-surgery methods and expanding access sets the benchmark for excellence. His work, spotlighted by mainstream media and celebrated by patients, continues to shape the future of gender-affirming surgery.

