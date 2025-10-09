Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
09.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
Tiny Souls Media Inc.: Vancouver-Founded Tiny Souls Media's Award-Winning Preschool Series 'Zip and the Tiny Sprouts' Headed to MIPCOM and MIPJunior 2025

Original Preschool Series Features Engaging Storytelling and Music, Grounded in Social-Emotional Learning Principles and Developmental Psychology Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Tiny Souls Media is proud to announce that its flagship animated preschool series, Zip and the Tiny Sprouts, will be showcased at MIPCOM and MIPJunior, the world's leading markets for children's and entertainment content, bringing together thousands of industry leaders, streamers, and broadcasters from every corner of the globe. Zip and the Tiny Sprouts, which is animated, written and directed by Fade In Studio's K Love You Bye in Australia, recently won the 2025 Kidscreen Award for Best Web/App Series - Original.

Zip and the Tiny Sprouts

Zip and the Tiny Sprouts

Zip and the Tiny Sprouts (52 x 7') is an edutainment series that incorporates developmental psychology research and early-learning curricula. Each episode features original music and stories exploring themes such as patience, perseverance, and gratitude. Set in whimsical Harmony Hollow, the series follows Zip, Aria, Riff and Hum on musical adventures filled with compassion, courage and creativity, encouraging preschoolers to find joy in discovery - because "when we grow, we glow."

Zip and the Tiny Sprouts' parent company, Tiny Souls Media, was founded during the pandemic by Shadi Toloui-Wallace and her husband Jason Bienia while expecting their first child. Motivated by the lack of media that nurtured positive character traits and social-emotional learning, they set out to create an initial app filled with songs and resources for parents like them. Today, Tiny Souls Media has grown into a thriving children's media company offering research-backed resources, a subscription app, a range of physical products, and the award-winning animated series.

"As a mother, I created Zip and the Tiny Sprouts to capture the messy, wonderful journey of growing up. The show is filled with music, laughter and heart - but at its core, it's about giving children tools to learn, grow and understand who they are in a larger social world," said Australian-born Canadian resident and founder Shadi Toloui-Wallace.

The preschool show is written and directed by International Emmy Award-winning producer Peter Johnston (Doodles) and Kyle Logan (Hip Hop Howls) of Fade In Studio's 2D division K Love You Bye, with Chris Bennett (Bluey, Super Smosh) as animation director and writer. Lacey Mason (Sesame Workshop, Dodo Kids), Head of Development and Production at Tiny Souls Media, also brings her expertise to the series, alongside Zachary Stuckelman, Ph.D., as the Head of Research and Curriculum.

Buyers attending MIPJunior and MIPCOM, Oct. 11-16, are invited to screen Zip and the Tiny Sprouts through WildBrain, which serves as global distributor for the series.

Access the full Tiny Souls Media press kit at www.tinysoulsmedia.com/press.

About Fade In Studio's K Love You Bye

Fade In Studio's K Love You Bye is a 2D animation studio committed to producing heartfelt and compelling content for all ages, with work that reflects authenticity, humor, and creativity.

Contact Information

Elyse Averbach
Marketing Manager
press@tinysoulsmedia.com

.

SOURCE: Tiny Souls Media Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/vancouver-founded-tiny-souls-media%e2%80%99s-award-winning-preschool-series-zip-and-the-tiny-spro-1084657

