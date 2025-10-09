iTolerance, Inc. Launches Patient Journey Series Highlighting the Real-Life Impact of Type 1 Diabetes

Watch the first video segment here

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), an early-stage privately-held biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced the launch of its Patient Journey video series, with the release of the first segment featuring Sandra?Cohen?Kalter, recently appointed member to the Company's Strategic Advisory Group and parent of a child with Type 1 Diabetes.

This video series is designed to shed light on the daily realities of patients, caregivers and family members of those living with Type 1 Diabetes. Through these real-life experiences, the series aims to increase awareness and highlight the urgent need for better treatment options for Type 1 Diabetes.

"We believe it's critical to put a human face to the disease. The Patient Journey series gives a voice to those navigating the challenges of Type 1 Diabetes every single day. Their stories are not only deeply moving but they are also a driving force behind our mission to develop innovative, life-changing therapies for those living with Type 1 Diabetes," commented Anthony Japour, Chief Executive Officer of iTolerance.

Each episode will spotlight a different perspective, from patients managing the daily burden of insulin therapy, to caregivers balancing support and advocacy, and families adjusting different aspects of their lives around the disease.

As part of the first segment, Mrs. Cohen Kalter shares about her son's Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis, the impact it has on daily living, and how their family has come to engage with the Type 1 Diabetes community. Additionally, she shares about how she connected with iTolerance, why she believes in the Company's potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes, and how a new treatment option would impact her son and the broader Type 1 Diabetes community.

Watch the first video segment featuring Mrs. Cohen Kalter here, and access future segments on the Patient Journey page of the Company's website, www.itolerance.com.

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is a regenerative medicine company developing technologies to enable tissue, organoid or cell therapy without requiring life-long immunosuppression. Leveraging its proprietary biotechnology-derived Streptavidin-FasL fusion protein/biotin-PEG microgel (SA-FasL microgel) platform technology, iTOL-100, iTolerance is advancing a pipeline of programs using both allogenic cadaveric and stem cell-derived pancreatic islets to potentially cure Type 1 diabetes. Utilizing iTOL-100 to induce local immune tolerance, the Company is developing its lead indication as a potential cure for Type 1 Diabetes without the need for life-long immunosuppression. Additionally, the Company is developing iTOL-201 for treating liver failure by utilizing hepatocytes and iTOL-401 as a nanoparticle formulation for large organ transplants without the need for life-long immunosuppression. For more information, please visit itolerance.com.

