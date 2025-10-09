Pacific Avenue Capital Partners: TEC Specialty Products Appoints Eric Daliere as Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA AND AURORA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / TEC Specialty Products ("TEC"), a leading manufacturer of flooring preparation and installation solutions, today announced that Eric Daliere has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Eric brings more than two decades of leadership experience across flooring, building products, and private equity portfolio companies, including his tenure as CEO of Tarkett North America and Tarkett Sports where he delivered sustained growth, operational transformation, and market innovation. Mike Leuschner, who has successfully refocused TEC on its core customers and markets as well as leading TEC through its carveout from H.B. Fuller, will assume the role of President and Chief Commercial Officer, focusing on commercial strategy and deepening customer partnerships.

TEC, home to trusted brands including TEC®, Parabond®, Fortane®, and ProSpec®, was formed following Pacific Avenue Capital Partners' carveout of H.B. Fuller's North American flooring business. With the separation complete, TEC is charting a new course as a standalone business focused on delivering trusted, performance-driven flooring system solutions to contractors and manufacturers that save time, reduce risk, and simplify installation. The company's sharpened approach leaves it better positioned to serve both customers and distribution partners, returning to its roots as a technology and service-driven organization dedicated to developing solutions that anticipate customer needs and strengthen its channel partnerships.

Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner at Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, said:

"We are excited to welcome Eric to the TEC team. TEC is entering its next chapter as a focused, independent platform. Eric brings the operational discipline and growth mindset to lead that transformation while Mike doubles down with the customers and partners who are central to TEC's success."

Eric Daliere, Chief Executive Officer of TEC Specialty Products, said:

"TEC has built the right foundation to be an incredible company-trusted products, an exceptional team, and the technical expertise to bring solutions to our customers. Our focus going forward is clear: to be the innovation leader in flooring systems while being the kind of company our employees are proud to work for, and our partners prefer to work with."

Mike Leuschner, President and Chief Commercial Officer of TEC Specialty Products, said:

"The last year has been about TEC as a standalone business. The next chapter is growth. By staying relentlessly focused on our contractor and manufacturer customers, we will deliver not just great products but complete solutions that make their work faster, easier, and more reliable."

About TEC Specialty Products

TEC Specialty Products is a leading manufacturer of flooring preparation and installation solutions, including adhesives, grouts, mortars, moisture mitigation products, and other specialty surface preparation and repair products, sold through a broad network of distributors and retailers across the U.S. and Canada. TEC is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois with strategically located manufacturing facilities and warehouses nationwide. Its portfolio includes TEC®, Parabond®, Fortane®, and ProSpec®. For more information visit https://www.tecspecialty.com/

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Paris, France. Pacific Avenue is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has approximately $3.8 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of August 2025. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com

TEC Specialty Products Media Contact

Mark Tupek

Marketing Manager

mark.tupek@tecspecialty.com

Pacific Avenue Media Contact

Chris Baddon

Principal

cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com

SOURCE: Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tec-specialty-products-appoints-eric-daliere-as-chief-executive-offi-1084917