Brett H. Pojunis Invited to Speak at New York Principled Business Summit 2025; GPO Plus, Inc. Named Event Sponsor

Three-Day NYC Summit Connects 500+ Investors, Executives, and Founders Committed to Advancing Capitalism for Good.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, is excited to announce that GPOX is a featured sponsor and CEO Brett H. Pojunis will be a speaker at the upcoming New York Principled Business Summit .

The New York Principled Business Summit (the "Summit"), a premier three-day gathering of investors, executives, and founders committed to defending capitalism and free enterprise, will take place October 15-17, 2025, in New York City. The summit is expected to draw 500 business leaders dedicated to funding, leading, and scaling businesses built on principles of freedom, personal responsibility, and authentic value creation.

Brett H. Pojunis will join an impressive roster of speakers, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Brock Pierce, Tim Draper, and Roya Mahboob, among other prominent thought leaders. GPOX has been named as an official sponsor of the event, demonstrating its commitment to advancing principled business practices.

At last year's Summit, Brett H. Pojunis gave a speech on "Advancing Capitalism for Good" and introduced Steve Forbes . Here is a link to view his inspiring talk:

https://gpoplus.com/2024/11/22/brett-pojunis-steve-forbes-advancing-capitalism/

"At a time when many business leaders have gone quiet, failing to defend the very system that drives prosperity, innovation, and individual freedom, the Principled Business Summit provides a vital platform for those committed to speaking up," said Alexander McCobin , Co-Founder & Executive Director of Principled Business. "This event brings together a community of leaders who understand that capitalism, when practiced with integrity, remains the most powerful engine for human flourishing."

The summit features an extensive program designed to foster meaningful connections and practical insights:

Mentorship Roundtables, where attendees can work directly with experienced coaches on their most pressing business challenges

Job Fair connecting values-aligned companies with top talent

Pitch Competition where early-stage founders will compete for a prize package valued at $75,000, sponsored by HubSpot for Startups, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and other leading technology partners

1:1 Meetings in dedicated lounges for investors, partners, founders, and potential clients to connect

Expo Hall showcases companies committed to the principles of capitalism and freedom

Book Signings with bestselling authors and thought leaders, including Michael Gibson, Brandon Hatton, and Carl Barney

The 2025 Host Committee includes distinguished business leaders such as Valerie Durham, Executive Director of FreedomFest; Matt Cole, CEO of Strive Asset Management; Colin Greenspon, Co-Founder of Narya; and other prominent investors and entrepreneurs.

For more information about the Principled Business Summit or to register for tickets, visit www.nypbs.org .

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX and its GPOs: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

About Principled Business and the New York Principled Business Summit

Principled Business is a US-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a movement of business leaders committed to being the best representatives and advocates for capitalism. We do so through outreach campaigns to encourage people to go into business, training programs to help business leaders grow in a principled way, connect principled business leaders with each other, and share stories of principled businesses with the public.

The Principled Business Summit is an annual gathering of investors, executives, and founders committed to defending free enterprise and building businesses based on principles of freedom, personal responsibility, and authentic value creation. Through world-class speakers, mentorship roundtables, pitch competitions, and extensive networking opportunities, the summit creates a community where business leaders can connect with like-minded individuals dedicated to advancing capitalism with integrity and purpose. For more information, please visit https://www.nypbs.org/

