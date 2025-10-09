Celligence / Angel Ai: AngelAi Launches Latest Version "Devi": AI That Sees the Whole Picture, Instantly

Inspired by the Sanskrit word for "power" and "excellence," AngelAi has launched Project Devi - a breakthrough in real estate intelligence. Devi redefines how AI empowers the industry, turning overwhelming complexity into instant clarity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / In seconds, AngelAi can ingest thousands of pages of financial and regulatory content, grasp the underlying concepts, and deliver warranted answers to even the most nuanced consumer inquiries. Each response is backed by an auditable chain of reasoning, ensuring accuracy and accountability.

Pavan Agarwal on Fox Business News discussing AngelAi



Since Devi's release, AngelAi has driven a 34% increase in submission volume, a clear reflection of its speed, precision, and expanded data analysis capabilities. Even with this surge, on demand underwriting times have remained consistent, underscoring the platform's ability to scale without compromising performance. This was achieved without adding staff and that efficiency passed on to the users.

With AngelAi, homebuyers, lenders, and real estate professionals gain immediate clarity on complex scenarios, reducing risk, accelerating decisions, and restoring trust across the ecosystem.

AngelAi's groundbreaking technology was first introduced to a national audience in February 2023, when Celligence CEO and AngelAi creator Pavan Agarwal appeared on Fox Business' Mornings with Maria to discuss the platform's transformative impact on real estate and finance: Watch the segment

Built on a novel architecture that replicates and evolves neural cells to learn concepts, not just data, AngelAi delivers unmatched clarity and precision without relying on energy-intensive GPU arrays. Its eco-friendly, ultra-low-power design makes it both scalable and sustainable.

AngelAi is offered as an open-access platform, inviting everyone from first-time homebuyers to seasoned professionals to experience the future of real estate intelligence.

Unlike typical LLMs trained on scraped internet text, AngelAi is built on 45 years of Sun West Mortgage (swmc.com NMLS 3277) expertise. AngelAi connects concepts, quantifies data, and reasons through complex regulatory matrices like an army of banker-bots, turning tens of thousands of pages of regulations into real-time clarity. The result: an AI that sees the full picture, delivering instant clarity, reduced risk, and confident decisions for mortgage professionals.

Mark Dimas, top-producing realtor and co-founder of Realty of America, the nation's fastest-growing real estate franchise, emphasized the difference:

"In real estate, clarity is everything. Tools built on general platforms like Gemini or ChatGPT often give broad responses that still leave me searching. AngelAi gives me clear answers right away. Accurate, complete, and reliable. That is the difference between a chatbot and a professional AI that truly understands the whole picture."

The difference is real.

"I had a recent experience with a broker who misinterpreted FHA 4000.1 guidelines to justify a cash-out loan despite a recent HELOC late on the subject property within the last 12 months (not reported on credit report). A commonly used chat AI reinforced the broker's misconception. When the same scenario was posed to AngelAi, she instantly caught the nuance: since the late was not reported on credit, it must be downgraded to a manual underwrite - and manual underwrites prohibit recent lates on a cash-out unless there is a clearly documented extenuating circumstance. She delivered the correct answer, protecting the borrower, broker, and lender from a costly mistake," said Salvador Villalobos, Sr. Account Manager at Sun West.

"AngelAi demonstrates unparalleled ability to process data and reason with remarkable accuracy and efficiency," added Villalobos.

"This is not just a more efficient AI, it's smarter AI," said Pavan Agarwal, Celligence CEO and Creator of AngelAi. "AngelAi delivers the collective intelligence of thousands of experts over decades, at lightning speed, and always in full context. With a track record of six years of flawless accuracy, our customers' unwavering trust is well placed."

With AngelAi, real estate professionals receive instant, warranted answers to complex scenarios, driving compliance, reducing risk, and freeing valuable time to serve clients, all at a matchless speed and depth.

About AngelAi / Celligence

Experiencing accelerating user growth every month, AngelAi, developed by Celligence International, LLC, is a fast-growing fintech-AI platform. Celligence has engineered a novel AI that is evolving and consists of self-generating neural cells that come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence AI is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers ("Brillianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation, continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

SOURCE: Celligence / Angel Ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/angelai-launches-latest-version-%22devi%22-ai-that-sees-the-whole-picture-1084974