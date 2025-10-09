Naples Festival of Trees Inc.: Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market Partners With the Salvation Army of Collier County

To bring unique Jesus-themed Christmas Trees to Southwest Florida community in free family event

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / The Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market announced today that it has partnered with The Salvation Army of Collier County to serve as the premier sponsor and host site for a unique event that brings together a diverse group of area Christian non-profits and missions.

The Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 2?p.m. to 8?p.m. at the Salvation Army Naples Campus, 3180 Estey Avenue, Naples, FL 34104. It will feature a hall of Jesus-themed trees in an event that allows area non-profits and Christian ministries to sell their trees at silent auction while retaining the proceeds to benefit their work. Online bidding for the Jesus-themed trees will open a week before the event.

The event coincides with the Salvation Army's annual red kettle kick-off, which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial support annually at the holidays for families in need.

Tree decorating parties and get-togethers are under way as donors create trees with themes related to Jesus's birth, ministry, Words, parables and miracles with themes that include: "Jesus Loves the Little Children," "O Holy Night," "Loaves & Fishes" and "The Light of the World."

"We are thrilled to help area non-profits support their work financially while at the same time using Christmas trees as a canvas to tell people about Jesus," said Gina Edwards, Tree & Silent Auction Chair. "We invite the community to bid early and often to purchase these trees and place them in public spaces and private homes for the Christmas season."

A Growing Holiday Tradition

In addition, the Festival features:

A European-style Christmas Market with 35+ booths offering artisan crafts, handmade decor, stocking stuffers, sweet treats, and a "Christmas Thrift" boutique;

A Food Truck dining experience with live music;

Visits with Santa; and

A Gingerbread Cathedral Competition, debuting for the first time this year.

Details & How to Participate

Date & Time: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location: Salvation Army Campus, 3180 Estey Avenue, Naples, FL 34104

Cost: Free to attend

Tree decorating/donations, market booths, gingerbread competition, donations and volunteer opportunities: visit www.NaplesFestivalofTrees.com or contact organizers via email at NaplesFestivalofTrees@gmail.com

Media Photo Opportunity

Volunteer organizers of Night to Shine Southwest Florida, Tim Tebow's prom that serves more than 600 special needs kids & families, will be decorating their tree "O Holy Night" on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army Sanctuary at 3180 Estey Ave., Naples, Fla. 34104. Contact Sherri Eppich 239-269-8831

Volunteers with Project Outreach will decorate their Jesus-themed tree on Monday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3845 Beck Blvd. #814, Naples, Fla. Contact Tina Raymond at 239-777-0076.



Contact Information:

Patrice Gabower

Director of Development, The Salvation Army of Collier County

patrice.gabower@uss.salvationarmy.org

239-823-5509

Jill Schmieg

President, Naples Festival of Trees Inc.

jill@soldenaples.com

954-806-4472

