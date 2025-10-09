Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
09.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
Naples Festival of Trees Inc.: Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market Partners With the Salvation Army of Collier County

To bring unique Jesus-themed Christmas Trees to Southwest Florida community in free family event

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / The Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market announced today that it has partnered with The Salvation Army of Collier County to serve as the premier sponsor and host site for a unique event that brings together a diverse group of area Christian non-profits and missions.

Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market

Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market
Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market will take place November 15, 2025 from 2-8pm at The Salvation Army, 3180 Estey Ave, Naples, FL 34104

The Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 2?p.m. to 8?p.m. at the Salvation Army Naples Campus, 3180 Estey Avenue, Naples, FL 34104. It will feature a hall of Jesus-themed trees in an event that allows area non-profits and Christian ministries to sell their trees at silent auction while retaining the proceeds to benefit their work. Online bidding for the Jesus-themed trees will open a week before the event.

The event coincides with the Salvation Army's annual red kettle kick-off, which raises hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial support annually at the holidays for families in need.

Tree decorating parties and get-togethers are under way as donors create trees with themes related to Jesus's birth, ministry, Words, parables and miracles with themes that include: "Jesus Loves the Little Children," "O Holy Night," "Loaves & Fishes" and "The Light of the World."

"We are thrilled to help area non-profits support their work financially while at the same time using Christmas trees as a canvas to tell people about Jesus," said Gina Edwards, Tree & Silent Auction Chair. "We invite the community to bid early and often to purchase these trees and place them in public spaces and private homes for the Christmas season."

A Growing Holiday Tradition
In addition, the Festival features:

  • A European-style Christmas Market with 35+ booths offering artisan crafts, handmade decor, stocking stuffers, sweet treats, and a "Christmas Thrift" boutique;

  • A Food Truck dining experience with live music;

  • Visits with Santa; and

  • A Gingerbread Cathedral Competition, debuting for the first time this year.

Details & How to Participate

  • Date & Time: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

  • Location: Salvation Army Campus, 3180 Estey Avenue, Naples, FL 34104

  • Cost: Free to attend

  • Tree decorating/donations, market booths, gingerbread competition, donations and volunteer opportunities: visit www.NaplesFestivalofTrees.com or contact organizers via email at NaplesFestivalofTrees@gmail.com

Media Photo Opportunity

Volunteer organizers of Night to Shine Southwest Florida, Tim Tebow's prom that serves more than 600 special needs kids & families, will be decorating their tree "O Holy Night" on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Salvation Army Sanctuary at 3180 Estey Ave., Naples, Fla. 34104. Contact Sherri Eppich 239-269-8831

Volunteers with Project Outreach will decorate their Jesus-themed tree on Monday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3845 Beck Blvd. #814, Naples, Fla. Contact Tina Raymond at 239-777-0076.

Contact Information:

Patrice Gabower
Director of Development, The Salvation Army of Collier County
patrice.gabower@uss.salvationarmy.org
239-823-5509

Jill Schmieg
President, Naples Festival of Trees Inc.
jill@soldenaples.com
954-806-4472

.

SOURCE: Naples Festival of Trees Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/naples-festival-of-trees-and-christmas-market-partners-with-the-sa-1084978

