Some 11 of the 20 projects allocated in the latest round of the Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) feature solar sites alongside battery energy storage systems (BESS).From pv magazine Australia Investor confidence in large-scale, hybrid solar-and-BESS development was clearly demonstrated in tender four of Australia's CIS National Electricity Market (NEM) Generation program. More than half of the 20 successful bids were for solar-plus-storage sites. Drawing 84 bids representing 25.6 GW, more than four times the tender's 6 GW target, 12 of the 20 projects have a combined scale of 3.5?GW/11.4 GWh, ...

