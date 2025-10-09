DHL Freight Sweden and Denmark-based Green Energy Group announced a one year nationwide pilot in Sweden to test the use of vehicle integrated PV with a fleet of biofuel-powered transport trucks.To measure how solar power improves biofuel efficiency, Danish startup Green Energy Group is supplying its vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV) systems to DHL Freight Sweden for use in ten vehicles in a 12-month pilot project. The project, based in Sweden, features ten vehicles made by Scania and Volvo, which are fueled with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and liquefied biogas (LBG). Four of the HVO and four of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...