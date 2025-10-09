Recognition underscores SnapLogic's role in powering AI-driven marketing data integration

SnapLogic, the Agentic Integration Company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2026 report from Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. The annual report evaluates technology providers within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud ecosystem that are shaping the future of marketing data and AI-powered transformation.

This year, SnapLogic was recognized as a Leader in the integration category, highlighting the company's ability to unify data, applications, and AI for marketing teams. By simplifying and accelerating integration, SnapLogic empowers enterprises to build connected customer experiences, optimize campaign performance, and drive faster business results.

"Marketers don't need more dashboards, they need outcomes," said Dayle Hall, CMO at SnapLogic. "SnapLogic helps companies cut the manual work out of campaign reporting, unify attribution across channels, and accelerate pipeline by turning siloed data into trusted insights. Our Agentic Integration Platform ensures every marketing dollar delivers measurable ROI."

The 2026 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a comprehensive guide for marketing leaders, highlighting technologies and best practices for succeeding in a rapidly evolving AI landscape. SnapLogic's recognition builds on its proven record of helping global enterprises automate data movement, integrate applications, and deliver AI-ready insights at speed.

Head to the website to find out more about how SnapLogic and Snowflake can support your business and help fine-tune your modern data stack: https://www.snaplogic.com/partners/snowflake

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the Agentic Integration Company, integrating AI, data, applications, and microservices into one powerful platform that transforms how enterprises connect, automate, and scale. Unlike legacy integration tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global leaders, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony. With its industry-leading platform, SnapLogic empowers every team across the enterprise to securely build faster, smarter, AI-connected workflows all through natural language and intuitive low-code design.

Join the Agentic Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, X (Twitter), Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251009415978/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Gemma Smith

SnapLogic Comms

gsmith@snaplogic.com

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for SnapLogic

snaplogic@offleashpr.com