Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, announced today it has started receiving chemically recycled styrene monomer (rSM) through depolymerization, from the newly operational recycling plant built by the Company's partner, Indaver. The plant is located in Antwerp, Belgium. It began production in August 2025 and uses polystyrene household packaging waste to recover the styrene monomer (SM).

Trinseo's portfolio of STYRON Polystyrene resins, MAGNUM ABS resins, and TYRIL SAN resins can be manufactured with chemically recycled SM1 produced according to the mass balance principle. This means they are drop-in equivalents of their fossil-based counterparts, including for food contact applications.

For the STYRON polystyrene resins, the use of household packaging waste for depolymerization recycling means a step closer towards circularity. For example, a yogurt cup, with the right collection and processing infrastructure in place, could be recycled back into a similar dairy container. Along with food containers, the resins are suitable for refrigerator liners and parts, as well as food trays made of expanded polystyrene. MAGNUM resins are suitable for household items such as toys or furniture, as well as automotive interior exterior parts, while TYRIL SAN resins can be used for personal care goods or appliance water tanks.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have started to receive recycled styrene monomer from our partners, Indaver, and integrate their recycled styrene monomer into our products," said Ivan Angelov, Vice President Polymer Solutions. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to sustainability and allows Trinseo to provide customers with even more sustainably advantaged2 solutions."

The PS, ABS and SAN made with rSM complement Trinseo's broader portfolio of bio, dissolution, and other sustainably advantaged materials. Trinseo has established a tool that provides cradle-to gate Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) information for different grades, allowing the company to share with interested parties specific information about the products' CO2 footprint.

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart, and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations, and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers' unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility.

Trinseo's employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company's locations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $3.5 billion in 2024. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, forecasts, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "may," "might," "see," "tend," "assume," "potential," "likely," "target," "plan," "contemplate," "seek," "attempt," "should," "could," "would" or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management's evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy, our current indebtedness, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully implement proposed restructuring initiatives, including the closure of certain plants and production lines, and to successfully generate cost savings through restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; our ability to successfully execute our business and transformation strategy; the timing of, and our ability to complete, the sale of our interest in Americas Styrenics; increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials; deterioration of our credit profile limiting our access to commercial credit; increased energy costs; implementation of tariffs, changes to global trade policies, or retaliatory actions; compliance with laws and regulations impacting our business; any disruptions in production at our chemical manufacturing facilities, including those resulting from accidental spills or discharges; conditions in the global economy and capital markets; our current and future levels of indebtedness and ability to service our debt; our ability to meet the covenants under our existing indebtedness; our ability to generate cash flows from operations and achieve our forecasted cash flows; and those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A -"Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law

1 The nominal content of virgin styrene monomer (SM) is replaced by chemically recycled SM (rSM), resulting in the following amounts of rSM in the formulation: PS 55% (partial replacement); ABS 60% and SAN 70% (complete replacement)

2 Where 'sustainably advantaged' is defined as products that have recycled, renewable or degradable content contributing to a circular economy model, reduced/eliminated raw material substances of concern, or contribute to GHG emission reduction or material intensity reduction.

