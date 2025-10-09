Picus Security: Juventus Football Club joins forces with Picus as Official Exposure Validation Partner

Two-year partnership pairs global champions with rich histories of excellence to ensure continued cyber resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2025, the leading exposure validation company, and Juventus Football Club today announced a new two-year partnership that builds on Juventus's use of the Picus Exposure Validation Platform to strengthen its cyber resilience. Exposure validation hardens cyber defenses by testing them against real-world attacks, much like Juventus forges its legendary defense by relentlessly drilling against every conceivable offensive play. Recognizing shared values of performance, resilience and innovation, Picus will now become the club's Official Exposure Validation Partner, taking the relationship to the next level.

The partnership brings together two champions in their respective fields. Juventus, one of the world's most accomplished football clubs and a contender on Europe's biggest stage, has long been distinguished by its formidable defensive tradition. Picus has pioneered exposure validation, bringing that same tenacious, anticipatory approach by enabling organizations to proactively validate their defenses against thousands of real-world attack scenarios, ensuring every defensive gap is found and fixed before it can be exploited.

"Juventus is one of the most famous clubs in the world, with a rich history of excellence both on and off the pitch," said Alper Memis, co-founder and CEO of Picus Security. "Both organizations are truly committed to performance and resilience. Just as Juventus trains endlessly to gain the upper hand over other clubs, Picus continuously validates and reinforces cyber defenses so organizations can gain the upper hand by focusing their resources on real risks instead of just theoretical ones."

With its award-winning Exposure Validation Platform, Picus helps organizations worldwide identify and prioritize exposures, validate cyber defense controls and reduce cyber risk with evidence-based insights. By aggregating, correlating and validating vulnerabilities across hybrid environments, Picus gives security teams clear visibility into which threats matter most and actionable guidance to remediate them.

"Measuring the exposure of the attack surface is an important part of safeguarding our club, our fans and our future," said Mirko Rinaldini, head of ICT at Juventus. "By partnering with Picus Security, we gain a trusted leader whose innovative approach ensures our digital operations remain strong and resilient."

The partnership will also bring the Picus brand to millions of fans globally. Picus will collaborate with Juventus on exclusive customer experiences, highlighting the company's mission to redefine cyber risk management by enabling organizations to prove the effectiveness of their security.

Picus joins the Juventus family of global partners as the club continues to expand its commitment to innovation and excellence across all areas of operation. Learn more about the partnership between Picus and Juventus.

