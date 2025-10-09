Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
09.10.2025 15:14 Uhr
Duke Energy Corporation: Duke Energy Foundation Awarded Corporate Social Impact Team of the Year by the Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Duke Energy Foundation took home the Corporate Social Impact Team of the Year award this week at the Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals Annual Conference in Atlanta. The honor recognizes Duke Energy Foundation's collaborative and innovative approach to social impact - one that delivered measurable results for both the business and the communities we serve.

This recognition reflects the Foundation's swift and strategic response to the 2024 storm season, including Hurricanes Helene, Milton, and Debby which impacted all seven of the states we serve. The team quickly adapted grant programs to deliver critical support, reinforcing our commitment to being a reliable partner in times of need.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at?duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on?X,?LinkedIn,?Instagram?and?Facebook, and visit illumination?for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/duke-energy-foundation-awarded-corporate-social-impact-team-of-the-year-by-the-associatio-1084983

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
