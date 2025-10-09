Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Provides Strategic Update

Strategic Business Development Advisory Firm Engaged To Support New Business Development Activities

Lexaria Awarded 4 New Patents

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to provide the following strategic business update.

For several years, Lexaria has been validating the applicability of its patented DehydraTECH technology across a number of sectors within the pharmaceutical industry. In parallel, Lexaria has pursued as many business opportunities as possible using historically limited internal resources, while acknowledging the early stages of DehydraTECH development for pharmaceutical applications. Lexaria's R&D validation programs have already identified several pharmaceutical areas of interest including, but not limited to: treatments for diabetes control and weight loss, hypertension, seizure disorders, anti-viral applications and hormone replacement.

Lexaria is pleased to announce it has now augmented its ongoing internally led business development activities by hiring a global life science business development advisory firm to help identify and pursue additional collaborative business opportunities around the world. Under the terms of that engagement, new outreach activities to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are underway. Due to the sensitive strategic nature of licensing and partnering discussions, details of the parties involved will remain confidential.

The resources permitting this expansion of strategic outreach, and key supportive R&D related thereto, have been made available through Lexaria's recently completed equity financing which yielded gross proceeds of $4.0 million on excellent terms. Prior to that financing, the Company's existing operations and ongoing R&D programs were fully funded through the end of 2025. The additional capital was required in order to advance and execute plans for important supportive new R&D expansion activities into 2026.

Most R&D projects require several months' lead time for activities including study design, regulatory approvals, and entry into binding contracts with third-party vendors. With this in mind, had the Company not obtained these new funds, the first half of 2026 would have been devoid of vital new R&D programs and their attendant potential for corporate business development. Corporate finance decisions are thus an integral part of the Company's broader strategic goals.

R&D programs evolve hand-in-hand with building and strengthening business and strategic connections in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Even when successful collaboration agreements are reached, they are often limited in scope to narrowly defined areas of study and the short-term economic benefits to Lexaria might also be limited to those areas of mutual interest. However, because of its broad platform nature, Lexaria's DehydraTECH technology has evidenced advantages and improvements in many different sectors and management believes the Company is now ready for the expanded outreach made possible through the engagement of the noted global life science business development firm.

Empowered with new financial resources, Lexaria is now able to advance its business development and R&D programs through the winter and into the first half of calendar 2026. Once final decisions have been made and budgets have been established, the Company will provide additional updates on its exciting strategic R&D plans.

During this period, we also anticipate the final results from the Company's important Phase 1b Australian study in the GLP-1 sector, expected to evidence patient safety and efficacy with DehydraTECH processing of certain industry-leading GLP-1 and complementary drugs marketed today.

In addition, Lexaria is pleased to announce that it has been awarded 4 new patents, continuing to build upon our already significant intellectual property portfolio. These patents support the immense value of our strategic R&D programs as they cover broad therapeutic applications within the fields of diabetes, hypertension, seizure disorders, antiviral treatments, and more.

The new patents are summarized as follows:

Issued

Patent # Patent Certificate Grant Date Patent

Family AU 2024202475 July 24, 2025 #24 Compositions and Methods for Treating Epilepsy US 12,397,042 August 26, 2025 #27 Compositions and Methods for Treating Diabetes EP 3858364 September 17, 2025 #1 Food and Beverage Compositions Infused With Lipophilic Active Agents and Methods of Use Thereof AU 2023200736 October 2, 2025 #18 Compositions and Methods for Enhanced Delivery of Antiviral Agents

In summary, the proceeds from the recent financing provide Lexaria with the opportunity to enhance our corporate business development and strategic R&D programs for 2026, as well as to continue to broaden and strengthen our patent portfolio. Together, these initiatives are being pursued to give Lexaria additional "shots on goal" and opportunities to build shareholder value.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way a wide variety of drugs enter the bloodstream, always through oral delivery. DehydraTECH has repeatedly evidenced the ability to increase bio-absorption, reduce side effects, and deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 54 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the Company relating to the intended use of proceeds from the offering, the Company's anticipated 2026 R&D and business development plans, and the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

George Jurcic - Head of Investor Relations

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext. 202

SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/lexaria-bioscience-corp.-provides-strategic-update-1084882