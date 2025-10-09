Ropes & Gray Implements Draftwise Following Comprehensive AI Assessment, Citing Precedent-Based Legal Technology Approach

After Thoughtful Review, Ropes & Gray Chooses Precedent-Based AI Platform Draftwise To Progress Innovation Strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Draftwise , an AI contract and negotiation platform for lawyers, today announced that leading elite law firm Ropes & Gray has adopted Draftwise's platform, strengthening its commitment to technology that boosts attorney efficiency and makes institutional knowledge more accessible.

Draftwise's technology enables attorneys to instantly access relevant information and firm expertise within Microsoft Word, eliminating the need to manually search precedent libraries or reconstruct clauses, ensuring every draft builds on the firm's experience.

Draftwise continues to build momentum globally, with agentic capabilities now deployed across every major global region and adoption among the world's leading law firms, including design partner Gunderson Dettmer , whose attorneys have reported marked improvements in efficiency and contract quality since initial deployment.

The Draftwise Difference

Draftwise distinguishes itself from other legal AI platforms through its precedent-based approach. Draftwise builds custom knowledge bases from each firm's own transaction history, creating personalized guidance that reflects the firm's specific expertise and client preferences.

"The difference is profound," explained James Ding, CEO of Draftwise. "Generic AI gives you what every other firm gets. Our platform provides attorneys with direct access to their unique approach to deals, developed over 150 years of practice. It's proof that sophisticated firms want AI that strengthens their institutional knowledge, not replaces it."

Proven Results Across Leading Firms

Gunderson Dettmer, an early Draftwise design partner, has observed improved attorney efficiency with the use of Draftwise. The firm expects to expand the rollout of the latest agentic capabilities to the entire transactional practice this quarter.

"The evolution from our early partnership with Draftwise to its latest capabilities has been an exciting ride and is a key part of our efforts to transform how our lawyers practice," noted Joe Green, Chief Innovation Officer at Gunderson Dettmer. "Contract drafting is at the heart of our client work, and Draftwise has become integral to delivering that service by making our proven approaches more accessible and consistent."

Draftwise's integration with Microsoft Word allows attorneys to express legal intent in natural language while drawing on firm-specific precedent and knowledge. The platform streamlines time-intensive tasks such as researching past deals, checking against best practices, and ensuring consistency with internal standards-all while maintaining attorney oversight and control.

Global Expansion and Investor Confidence

Draftwise's growth spans every major global region, with new deployments at regional leaders including GoldMark and Younkins, which use the platform to sharpen their competitive advantage.

"Our focus is enabling lawyers to do what they do best: deliver strategic counsel to clients," said Will Seaton, Chief Customer Officer at Draftwise. "GoldMark and Younkins exemplify how boutique firms are leading rather than following in the AI era, showing how smart technology adoption can amplify what makes specialty firms special."

Existing customers and early investors, including Orrick, have also expanded their use of Draftwise.

To learn more about Draftwise please visit www.draftwise.com .

About Draftwise

Founded in 2021, Draftwise is contract drafting, review, and negotiation AI powered by your legal knowledge. Draftwise executes complex drafting, review, and search workflows directly within Microsoft Word, drawing from your organization's best guidance, precedent, and language.

Draftwise serves top law firms and legal departments globally, including over half the Vault 10, dozens of Am Law 100 firms, and Fortune 500 organizations. The company is headquartered in New York and has offices in London.

