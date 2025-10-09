Andersen Consulting continues to build out its platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Insight Experience, a leadership development firm known for its experiential business simulations and integrated learning programs.

Founded in 2001, Insight Experience works primarily with Fortune 500 companies and provides enterprise leadership and business acumen training, strategy execution, culture-building, and simulation-based learning-helping leaders connect individual behaviors to organizational outcomes through immersive, results-oriented programs. Whether customizing existing assets or developing new simulation-based experiences, the firm focuses on teaching business concepts, reinforcing leadership best practices, and encouraging interpersonal feedback.

"Our work is grounded in the belief that leaders grow best through experience-especially when supported by insight, feedback, and real-world relevance," said Karen Maxwell Powell, president of Insight Experience. "By collaborating with Andersen Consulting, we can bring our methodology to more clients seeking to align leadership capabilities with strategic execution in a meaningful, measurable way."

"We are focused on delivering leadership development that translates directly to business performance," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Insight Experience adds depth to our human capital capabilities through its unique simulation approach, enabling us to provide more immersive learning experiences that build enterprise leaders equipped for today's business challenges."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

