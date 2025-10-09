Hublot SA: HUBLOT AND DANIEL ARSHAM UNVEIL THE MP-17 ARSHAM SPLASH: A FLUID EVOLUTION OF ARTISTIC HOROLOGY

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot has announced the latest evolution in its ongoing partnership with celebrated American artist and Hublot Ambassador, Daniel Arsham: the Hublot MP-17 MECA-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire.

Following the success of the transformable pocket watch, the MP-16 Arsham Droplet, this new timepiece once again rewrites the rulebook on watch design, finding its inspiration in the dynamic essence of water, organic forms and transparency.

The MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire is the perfect blend of Hublot's Art of Fusion and Arsham's unique fictional archaeology vision, where he reimagines contemporary objects as ancient artefacts, blurring the lines between past, present and future.

Arsham's first wristwatch design for Hublot, the timepiece is a wearable sculpture with Arsham's creative direction dripping from every fluid curve. The compact 42mm case size has been made possible through the integration of Hublot's new, smaller Meca-10, an in-house manual-wind movement that can be seen through the dial opening and sapphire caseback.

The choice of sapphire crystal - used for the frosted box-shaped bezel - titanium and rubber as the raw materials underpins the essence of Art of Fusion and has provided the perfect base to sculpt the watch's organic shapes that are inspired by flowing water. The defining feature is a striking splash-shaped opening on the dial, which is a direct evolution from the MP-16's droplet inspiration.

Arsham's view of time is central to his design approach. In his 2016 TED Talk, he explained, "My work is about collapsing time. You're not quite sure if it's an object from the past or the future." While the MP-16 Arsham Droplet brought that concept to life through form, the new MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire focuses on how time leaves an impression. With its fluid case lines, splash-shaped dial opening, and transparent sapphire components, it blends Arsham's artistic vision with Hublot's Meca-10 movement to deliver both concept and performance in a wearable design.

At first sight the watch seems to be a departure from the familiar Hublot form, yet on closer inspection, all of the signature elements are there including the six H-screws on the bezel and caseback, the distinctive lugs at 3 and 9 o'clock and the titanium H-shaped folding clasp. Arsham green accents are found on the hour and minute hands, the numerals, the hour and five-minute markers, the small seconds hand at 9 o'clock and on the power reserve indicator at 3 o'clock.

The Hublot MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire is more than a timekeeper; it is a fusion of fine watchmaking and contemporary art, placing a twist on conventional materials and form. It invites collectors and art enthusiasts alike to experience time through Daniel Arsham's unique, fluid lens.

"Working with Daniel Arsham is a discovery of new design and perception," says Julien Tornare, CEO of Hublot. "The MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire represents the next exciting chapter in our collaboration with our ambassador, artist Daniel Arsham. It's a testament to Hublot's Art of Fusion, seamlessly blending fine watchmaking and art to create a timepiece that is visually stunning whilst pushing the boundaries of innovation. This watch invites us to see time in a new light, through Arsham's unique and fluid vision.

Daniel Arsham adds, "This collaboration with Hublot explores the fluidity of time through a case inspired by the perfect geometry of a water droplet, crafted using Hublot's Meca-10 movement. The watch's transparent structure captures the clarity and motion of water, suspended, precise, and always in flux."

Limited to only 99 pieces, the Hublot MP-17 Meca-10 Arsham Splash Titanium Sapphire is available at Hublot boutiques and authorized retailers.

Discover the video here: https://youtu.be/2mJljSSbdqM

About Hublot

In 1980 and for the first time, a watch dared to put a gold case on a rubber strap, turning the luxury watch world upside down in the process. Named for the porthole-shaped bezel with its exposed screws, Hublot was born and with it, the Art of Fusion.

In 2005 the brand took this exercise in creative thinking to a new level with the Big Bang and its iconic design, size and layered construction case. That same year, Hublot received the Best Design award at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. Since then, spurred by this revolutionary mindset, the Big Bang has never stopped reinventing itself. The twenty-first century has its first watch Icon.

The concept of fusion is omnipresent, the guiding principle for every collection. Big Bang timepieces reshape the geometries of time; Classic Fusion balances boldness and restraint, while the Exceptional Timepieces overwrite expectations to create unprecedented horological objects. With its disruptive approach of challenging convention, Hublot's DNA is transcribed in the Unico, Meca-10 and tourbillon in-house movements, to add another tier of meaning to the Art of Fusion.

Alchemy is ingrained into Hublot and not just at La Manufacture. Magic can take place on a football pitch, producing partnerships with major events (UEFA Champions League and UEFA Euro). Sometimes it happens at a concert, a basketball match, an artistic performance or at a unique gastronomic experience with Hublot's family of starred Chefs. And so, the Hublot Vibes come to life, through shared moments of exaltation amongst the Hublotistas, its very own community of proud Hublot owners. The Art of Fusion goes beyond the tangible. It is a way of being, the Hublot way of life.

BIG BANG 20TH ANNIVERSARY - A CELEBRATION OF THE BIG BANG REVOLUTIONARY MINDSET

In 2005 the Big Bang marked the advent of a new era in watchmaking, more closely attuned than ever to the privileges of its name. Few timepieces have transformed contemporary watchmaking like the Big Bang. Twenty years after its launch, it remains the incarnation of a Manufacture that constantly pushes the boundaries of the unknown. Through exclusive materials and in-house movements, led by the Unico and the Meca-10, the Big Bang breaks with tradition -a notion it has never completely embraced. Singular for its bold aesthetic, plural for its versatility, this is the Big Bang.

About Daniel Arsham

Daniel Arsham is a New York based artist whose practice spans fine art, architecture, performance, and film. Arsham's iconic works meld the past, present and future, showcasing the malleability and power of nostalgia, often through references to moments of the late 20th century. Arsham has collaborated across various industries, sharing his distinctive art with people all over the world.

MP-17 MECA-10 ARSHAM SPLASH TITANIUM SAPPHIRE

REFERENCE CASE CASE-BACK BEZEL

917.NJ.6909.RX MP-17 MECA-10 ARSHAM

SPLASH TITANIUM

SAPPHIRE Limited to 99 pieces Shiny Microblasted Titanium Glass: Sapphire Crystal with Anti-

reflective treatment Size: 42 MM Thickness: 15.35 MM Water Resistance: 50M Shiny Microblasted Titanium Polished & Laser Textured

Sapphire Crystal Screws: 6 H-Shaped Titanium

DIAL MOVEMENT STRAP AND CLASP PRICE Rhodium plated & Shiny

Microblasted with Green

Arsham Superluminova HUB1205 Manufacture manual winding skeleton power reserve movement in grey PVD Thickness 6.8 mm Diameter 33.50 Frequency (HZ): 3 (21'600 A/H)

Power reserve: 240 Hours Number of components: 264 Jewels: 29 Charmille grained Black Rubber

decorated with the Arsham Monogram Titanium Deployant Buckle CHF 60'000 EUR 69'000 USD 69'000 GBP 57'000

HUBLOT: www.hublot.com

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791678/Hublot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920991/5552274/Hublot_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hublot-and-daniel-arsham-unveil-the-mp-17-arsham-splash--a-fluid-evolution-of-artistic-horology-302579025.html