Soccer for All: Henkel, U.S. Soccer, and AYSO Team Up for Community Clinics

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / One initiative connected to Henkel's partnership with U.S. Soccer is hosting American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) clinics to help bring soccer to communities where long-term youth sports programming is limited. Henkel's ongoing investment in AYSO supports their mission and vision to develop and deliver quality youth soccer programs that enrich children's lives. Read on for more details.

Henkel teamed up with U.S. Soccer and the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) to host free youth soccer clinics near Henkel offices in Bridgewater, NJ and Stamford, CT. Through the dedication of AYSO coaches and Henkel volunteers, these events were much more than an afternoon of drills and games - they were celebrations of community, inclusion, and opportunity.

AYSO clinics are part of a growing initiative to expand access to soccer in communities where long-term youth sports programming is limited. Henkel believes in the power of youth sports to provide well-rounded benefits in physical health, academic performance, and important social skills like teamwork and confidence. By breaking down barriers to participation such as cost, equipment, and transportation, Henkel, U.S. Soccer, and AYSO aim to ensure that every child has the chance to play, grow, and thrive through sport.

Gearing Up for Success

The clinics welcomed nearly 100 young athletes into vibrant hubs of energy, teamwork, and support.

Children of all skill levels participated in coach-led drills and team-based activities designed to introduce them to the sport in a fun and accessible way.

Henkel employees on-site acted as volunteers on the field and behind the scenes, guiding and cheering on the athletes, encouraging teamwork, and helping to make the day unforgettable.

Each child left with their own soccer ball and t-shirt, a bag filled with samples from Henkel's trusted family of brands, and a boxed meal -- but more importantly, they left with a sense of belonging and the spark of possibility.

Following the clinics, AYSO provides opportunities for participants to continue engaging with soccer, ensuring that a spark has the ability to turn into a long-term love of the game.

Community Impact Matters

In addition to these sponsored clinics, Henkel's multi-year partnership with U.S. Soccer and ongoing investment in AYSO supports their mission and vision to develop and deliver quality youth soccer programs that enrich children's lives. In addition to traditional on-field programming, AYSO provides online education, community outreach, tournaments, special events, management training, and more across the country.

The lifelong connections to soccer that are foundational to AYSO and these clinics foster unity, pride, and engagement not only for participants and their families but for the Henkel employees who are able to give back. With Henkel and U.S. Soccer committed to expanding these efforts, more communities will soon experience the empowerment that comes from learning a new skill, making a friend, and being part of a team.

