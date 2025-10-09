Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG0) ("GHG" or the "Company") announces that it has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") for a partial revocation order (the "Partial Revocation Order") in connection with the failure-to-file cease trade order ("FFCTO") issued against the Company on April 15, 2025, for failing to file certain continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "Documents") within the prescribed timeframes under applicable securities laws.

If the Partial Revocation Order is granted, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Proposed Financing") of up to 16,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $400,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of five (5) years following the closing of the Proposed Financing. The FFCTO will remain in effect until such time as the BCSC may grant a full revocation order.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Proposed Financing to (i) pay fees to its auditor, accountants and other service providers, as well as audit, accounting, legal and filing fees to be incurred in preparing and filing all outstanding Documents, (ii) fulfill its operational and contractual commitments, and (iii) satisfy its operating expenses to ensure the continuity of the Company's business during such time. If and when the Proposed Financing is completed and the Company has filed all such outstanding financial statements and continuous disclosure records, the Company intends to apply for a full revocation of the FFCTO and ask that trading of its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange be reinstated.

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued pursuant to the Proposed Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Proposed Financing.

Prior to completion of the Proposed Financing, each Investor will receive a copy of the FFCTO and the Partial Revocation Order, and will be required to provide a signed and dated acknowledgement to the Company that all of the Company's securities, including the Common Shares issued in connection with the Proposed Financing, will remain subject to the FFCTO until such order is fully revoked. The granting of the Partial Revocation Order by the BCSC does not guarantee the issuance of a full revocation order in the future.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company to be issued pursuant to the Proposed Financing will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as that term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG0) is currently focused on two key business segments - Industrial Hemp and Health & Wellness (Biopharma). The Industrial Hemp division's primary focus lies in the environmental uses of hemp for construction and hemp for sustainable bio-energy sources, both contributing to a carbon-negative footprint. The Health and Wellness Division is focused on the acquisition of exclusive licensing of patents and IP. The Company's R&D Division, led by Prof. Victor M. Castaño, a prominent figure in applied science and technology from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, focuses on GHG's broader strategy to leverage the growing opportunities in the industrial hemp sector.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) is forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion and timing of the filing of the unfiled continuous disclosure documents; the terms, timing and completion of the Proposed Financing and the intended use of proceeds; the application for and potential receipt of a full revocation order; the approval of the CSE with respect to the Proposed Financing; and the impact of general economic and industry conditions.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of risks including, but not limited to: the filing of the unfiled documents not being completed within the timeframe described herein or at all; the BCSC not lifting the FFCTO; the Proposed Financing not being completed on the terms described herein, or at all; the availability of future financing; prevailing economic and market conditions; dependence on regulatory approvals; and other risks factors beyond the control of the Company, including the legality of cannabis and hemp.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269800

SOURCE: Global Hemp Group Inc.