FRANKFURT, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - allnex is taking a bold leap forward with the launch of its European Defense Materials Program. This initiative is designed to accelerate innovation and support Europe's ambition for greater strategic autonomy in defense.
A key part of this approach is exploring the advantages of high-speed curing technologies such as EBECRYL® and Radcure® UV/EB curing and AcureTM, which can dramatically accelerate production and repair cycles. In parallel, allnex is developing resin solutions that address critical defense requirements-from stealth and corrosion protection to high heat and chemical resistance. These innovations are built to extend the service life of next-generation solutions, reduce repair and production times, and ultimately deliver greater military performance and readiness.
"While the European chemical industry faces challenges, demand for a more self-sufficient defense ecosystem in Europe is creating strong momentum," said Cedric D'Hulst, Marketing Director EMEA. "This momentum is driving a surge in demand for advanced defense materials and innovative coating solutions. With solid investments flowing into defense R&D and plant upgrades, the need for high-performance resin systems is growing rapidly. allnex has launched this program not only to meet this demand, but to lead innovation in industrial resin systems that will enable the next generation of defense solutions."
With the launch of the European Defense Materials Program, allnex is making its position clear. The company is ready to listen, collaborate, and deliver breakthrough technologies that will shape the future of European defense. Now is the time to forge the partnerships and innovations that will secure Europe's strength for decades to come.
Hashtag: allnex
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About allnex
allnex is a leading global manufacturer and solution provider of coating resins and additives for industrial and composite markets. With a 75-year heritage, over €2.2 billion in revenue and 4,000 employees worldwide, our focus is to create innovative chemistry for all nex>t generations, driven by the needs of our customers in a fast-changing world. We do this with sales, research and production network spanning 35 countries, a workforce representing over 50 nations with an all-in dedication to innovation, sustainability and reliable partnership.
News Source: allnex
09/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.