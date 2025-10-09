Pinpoint Raises $2.5 Million to Grow Leading Social Operating System for Brands

AI-native platform helps brands seamlessly turn robust social audience into revenue-generating customers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Pinpoint, the AI-native social operating system that helps brands convert their social media audiences into customers, today announced the close of a $2.5 million funding round led by Phoenix Capital Ventures (PCV). The funding will enable Pinpoint to expand its core team and accelerate platform development with new features and integrations shaped in collaboration with its growing customer base.

Pinpoint solves a critical pain point for brands and large-scale creators who spend significant resources building audiences on social platforms but struggle to translate that engagement into revenue. Many remain boxed in by outdated tools, fragmented funnels, and limited visibility into how social channels drive their business.

The company's AI-powered operating system allows brands to replicate SMS and email flows, capture audience data, and deliver customer support directly within Instagram and TikTok DMs, seamlessly integrating social media audiences into the broader marketing funnel without leaving the platform.

"We built Pinpoint to address the frustration of brand marketers who want to transform their social audiences into measurable growth," said Joshua Cohen, cofounder and CEO, Pinpoint. "By applying proven marketing principles to social media inboxes, we're enabling brands to create scalable, personalized shopping experiences that connect audience attention to real customer revenue."

Investors joining PCV in this round include Flybridge , Upside Ventures , True , Antler , bulletpitch+ and strategic investors from Spotify, Raine Group, Google, and Twilio.

In addition, several early Pinpoint customers have validated the platform by becoming investors themselves, including Alex Febonio ( NOCA Beverages ), Brandon Harris ( Playmaker ), management of fashion creator Brooke Monk , as well as entertainment creators The Sidemen and KSI (through Upside Ventures ).

"At PCV, we invest in the technologies shaping how people play, move, compete, and connect. Across our portfolio, we've seen how challenging it is for brands to convert passionate social audiences into lasting customer relationships," said Adam Lewites, General Partner, PCV. "From our first interactions with the Pinpoint team, it was clear they deeply understood this problem and were executing with incredible speed. Their pace of innovation, product vision, and AI-first approach position them to redefine the future of social commerce."

Since launching its beta just five months ago, Pinpoint has been adopted by more than 100 brands representing a combined social following of over 500 million. Early customers are already seeing measurable impact, with some achieving up to a 30 percent lift in revenue after integrating Pinpoint's platform into their social channels.

"Pinpoint helps us build our brand by turning the community we've built into lifelong customers," said Avery Hairston, VP Marketing, Ayoh . "They've nailed the ability for brands to build personalized 1:1 connections with each customer at scale."

About Pinpoint

Pinpoint is the leading AI-native social operating system that helps brands convert their social media audiences into customers. Their proprietary, AI-powered operating system enables brands and large-scale creators to replicate SMS and email flows, capture audience data, and deliver customer support directly within Instagram and TikTok DMs, seamlessly integrating social media audiences into the broader marketing funnel without leaving the platform. Since launching in early 2025, Pinpoint has been adopted by more than 100 brands with a combined social following of over 500 million.

About Phoenix Capital Ventures

Phoenix Capital Ventures (PCV) is a pre-seed and seed-stage venture capital firm investing at the intersection of sports, gaming, fitness, and entertainment. Since 2016, PCV has partnered with founders building category-defining companies in industries where culture meets consumer behavior and innovation is fueled by passion. With deep networks, sector expertise, and decades of leadership experience, PCV supports its portfolio companies as long-term partners, helping them scale from idea to industry leader.

